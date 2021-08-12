Log in
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

08/12/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of July 31, 2021, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 29,803,828 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm+aYsaZY5iZx25wYZttbZJlb5toyGiZa5acnGJtaZuZmJtmlW9kaZaaZnBhnGVp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/70703-wavestone_declaration-amf_210812-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
