    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-07 am EST
42.75 EUR   +2.15%
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AT
10/28Wavestone : presentation – Oddo BHF roadshow (slideshow)
PU
10/27Wavestone : 2022/23 First-half revenue of EUR 237.1m, up 9% Confirmation of annual objectives
AT
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

11/07/2022 | 12:05pm EST
In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of
October 31, 2022, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 32,537,236 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmucYZqbZWiWnZxqZJ2XZmOYaJlhlmSdZ5KcxJRvZZ6VaJ5gmm1pl8nKZnBolmVq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77104-wavestone_declaration-amf_221107-en.pdf

© 2022 ActusNews


© 2022 ActusNews
