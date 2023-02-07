Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wavestone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:22 2023-02-07 am EST
48.90 EUR   +0.72%
12:05pWavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AT
10:29aWavestone : 2022/23 Interim Financial Report
PU
01/31Global markets live: GM, Pfizer, Exxon, UBS, Boeing...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

02/07/2023 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of
January 31, 2023, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 32,529,647 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone brings together more than 4,000 employees in Europe, in the United States and in Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lpidlpdmYWaXm5uaY52XmpeZb5dpw5SVbJOXxpVpZJ+VbJtjmGtkapbHZnBpmWhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78434-wavestone_declaration-amf_230207-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
All news about WAVESTONE
12:05pWavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AT
10:29aWavestone : 2022/23 Interim Financial Report
PU
01/31Global markets live: GM, Pfizer, Exxon, UBS, Boeing...
MS
01/30Wavestone : 2022/23 nine-month revenue grows by +11% - Confirmation of annual objectives
AT
01/26Freedom of Mobility Forum Announces Advisory Board to Guide March 29 Online Public Deba..
AQ
01/12Shake'up : a 5th call for projects which highlight Sustainability
PU
01/10Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AT
01/09Wavestone : Liquidity contract yearly report
AT
01/05Wavestone : presentation – Oddo BHF Forum (slideshow)
PU
2022Wavestone : presentation – One-to-one investor meeting (slideshow)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WAVESTONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 527 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2023 52,9 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net cash 2023 35,2 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 969 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 48,55 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Stoupy Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Lead Independent Director
Rafaël Vivier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE12.51%1 040
ACCENTURE PLC6.61%179 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.24%152 908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.34%123 124
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%92 595
INFOSYS LIMITED4.09%78 100