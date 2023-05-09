Advanced search
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
2023-05-09
46.35 EUR   +0.98%
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AT
04/27Wavestone : 2022/23 revenue of EUR 532.3m, up +13% - EBIT margin of 14.5%
AT
04/27Global markets live: Barclays, Meta, Samsung, Walt Disney, Microsoft...
MS
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

05/09/2023
In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of April 30, 2023, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 32,509,373 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked in Forbes's World Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGdrYZZok22ayWppZpttZ5NobGlqm2WdapWXyJZxlJvKcGxgxmpiZpqYZnBqnW5m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/79890-wavestone_declaration-amf_230509-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2023 532 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2023 52,1 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net cash 2023 33,2 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 916 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 45,90 €
Average target price 53,88 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Stoupy Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Lead Independent Director
Rafaël Vivier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE6.37%1 009
ACCENTURE PLC-0.76%167 242
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.19%145 427
SIEMENS AG15.57%130 828
IBM-12.24%112 053
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%88 520
