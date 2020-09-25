Log in
Wavestone : Does 2020 mark a change in the maturity of cybersecurity in annual corporate reports?

09/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT

2020 results of Top Companies Cybersecurity Index, by Wavestone

In a global context where the threat is changing rapidly (data theft, ransoms…) and where regulation strengthens its legislative range (Privacy laws, National Cybersecurity Acts, numerous regulators' guidelines… ), Wavestone's Cybersecurity and Digital Trust teams analyzed the cybersecurity maturity levels of companies in 7 major financial centres: Dow Jones (USA), CAC 40 (France), FTSE 100 (UK-Uni), BEL20 (Belgium), SMI (Switzerland), HSI (Hong Kong), STI (Singapore).

This study is based on a factual analysis of the most recent financial communications on the level of cyber risk and the resulting investments (annual reports, universal registration documents, forms 10-K, 20-F, etc.), published on 1 June 2020 through a panel of 290 companies. In 2020, even though some companies are starting to show signs of maturity, not all are currently taking this opportunity! Where are the highest cybersecurity investments? In which region are the executive committees most involved?

92% of companies are engage in cybersecurity and the CAC 40 leads the world's most mature companies in terms of the prevention of cyber-risks

Among the 290 companies analyzed in the 7 markets (CAC 40, Dow Jones, FTSE 100, BEL 20, SMI, HSI and STI,the CAC 40 leads the world as the most mature grouping of companies. In particular, in reference to the consideration of cybersecurity in financial communications (12.0/20), the United States is just behind (11.2/20) followed closely by the UK (10.2) and Belgium (9.6).

With a score of 12.4, the information technology sector remains ahead of the services and finance sectors globally

While the United States and France are well-established in the financial sector, the information technology sector dominates in the United Kingdom and Belgium.

With a coverage rate of 68%, the UK is at the top of the list of companies that deal with cybersecurity at the executive committee level

The results also reveal different cultures and practices around cybersecurity: in the United Kingdom, COMEX's involvement with cybersecurity issues are most frequently cited in business activity reports (68%), ahead of the United States (61%), France (60%) and Belgium (45%). Moreover, the UK values investments via cybersecurity programmes with 51% of references made on levels of investment in cybersecurity compared to 43% in France and the United States and 40% in Belgium.

Switzerland, in particular, has shown a real level of change since 2019: in 2020, SMI companies are finally showing a good level of cyber security coverage. Also being observed is a sharp increase in RGPD coverage (30%) and the involvement of the Executive Committees (25%).

In Asia, the dynamics are mixed. Hong Kong has a low average and variable scores: the information technology sector scores highest, and finance seems to be underperforming; amazing results when you consider the demanding regulations that banks face in terms of cybersecurity. Singapore, on the other hand, is showing positive results in governance by taking the lead with a rate of 83%.

Belgium / Noémie HONORE - noemie.honore@wavestone.com

Read the full study on BEL 20

France / Gérôme BILLOIS - Gerome.BILLOIS@wavestone.com

Read the full CAC 40 study

Hong Kong - Singapore / Chadi HANTOUCHE - chadi.hantouche@wavestone.com

Read the full HSI study // Read the full STI study

Switzerland / Valery PIALAT - valery.pialat@wavestone.com

Read the full study on the SMI

United Kingdom / Florian POUCHET - florian.pouchet@wavestone.com

Read the full FTSE 100 study

US/ Florian DROUIN - florian.drouin@wavestone.com

Read the full Dow Jones study

About Wavestone

In a world where transformability is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations with the ambition to make them positive for all stakeholders.

This is what we call 'The Positive Way.'

Wavestone has more than 3,000 employees in 8 countries. It is one of the independent leaders of the consultancy in Europe, and is the first independent consulting firm in France. Wavestone is listed on Euronext in Paris and labelled Great Place To Work®.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:04:03 UTC
