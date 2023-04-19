Advanced search
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
2023-04-19
44.45 EUR   +0.45%
Wavestone : Eligibility of Wavestone shares for PEA-PME scheme
AT
04/12Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AT
04/12Freedom of Mobility Forum Publishes Key Takeaways from Inaugural Live Debate; Mobility, decarbonization, global objectives emerge as headline topics; International panel expressed opinions on the environmental, social and financial impacts of providing accessible, safe, and sustainable freedom of mo..
AQ
Wavestone : Eligibility of Wavestone shares for PEA-PME scheme

04/19/2023
Wavestone confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria* in accordance with the
L.221-32-2 article of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Accordingly, Wavestone shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts which benefit from the same tax benefits as traditional equity savings plans (PEA).

* To be eligible for the PEA-PME scheme (equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs and ETIs), shares must have been issued by a company whose market capitalization was less than 1 billion euros at the close of at least one of the four fiscal years preceding the reference year, of which no legal person holds more than 25% of its capital, which employs less than 5,000 employees with revenue of less than 1.5 billion euros or a total balance sheet of less than 2 billion euros. These eligibility-threshold criteria must be assessed on the basis that the Company may eventually become part of a Group.

 

 

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked in Forbes's World Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/79418-wavestone_eligibilite-pea-pme_230419-en.pdf

Financials
Sales 2023 528 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2023 52,6 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net cash 2023 34,5 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 883 M 968 M 968 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Stoupy Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Lead Independent Director
Rafaël Vivier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE2.55%968
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.87%139 641
SIEMENS AG13.55%127 920
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.28%115 910
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.67%90 047
