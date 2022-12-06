Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Wavestone
  News
  Summary
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:27 2022-12-06 am EST
43.65 EUR   -2.02%
05:12aWavestone : H1 2022/23 results (slideshow)
PU
12/05Wavestone : H1 2022/23 results (slideshow for conference call)
PU
12/05Wavestone : EBIT margin in H1 2022/23: 12.5% 2022/23 revenue guidance updated to more than EUR 525m
AT
Wavestone : H1 2022/23 results (slideshow)

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PASCAL IMBERT

PATRICK HIRIGOYEN LAURENT STOUPY

MIKE NEWLOVE

Chairman - CEO

COO

CFO

Partner, UK

© WAVESTONE

2

Supporting large organizations in their most critical transformations

Pure player

Europe,

in consulting

US, Asia

€470m

~4,000 employees

in 2021/22

Business

Technology

Sustainability

Breakdown of revenue at September 30, 2022

TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL

SERVICES

FINANCIAL SERVICES

6%

10%

CONSUMER GOODS - RETAIL

34%

10%

MANUFACTURING

10%

13%

17%

PUBLIC SECTOR &

ENERGY - UTILITIES

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

H 1 2 0 2 2 / 2 3 R E V E N U E

FRANCE81%

INTERNATIONAL19%

T O P 2 0 C L I E N T S H 1 2 0 2 2 / 2 3

EDF

6%

SOCIETE GENERALE

6%

TOTALENERGIES

6%

CREDIT AGRICOLE

5%

SNCF

4%

LA POSTE

4%

BNP PARIBAS

4%

AXA

4%

ENGIE

3%

L'OREAL

2%

ALLIANZ

2%

BPCE

2%

UGAP

2%

STELLANTIS

1%

SAINT GOBAIN

1%

MINISTRY OF THE ARMED

1%

FORCES

GROUPAMA

1%

MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY

1%

HEALTH MINISTRY

1%

RENAULT

1%

4

© WAVESTONE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 540 M 567 M 567 M
Net income 2023 54,8 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Net cash 2023 51,9 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 891 M 937 M 937 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,55 €
Average target price 52,27 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Stoupy Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Lead Independent Director
Rafaël Vivier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE-18.11%937
ACCENTURE PLC-27.60%189 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.36%153 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%134 416
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.46%111 962
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.14%84 099