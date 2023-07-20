On 30 June 2023 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

17,700 Wavestone shares;

€ 697,855.79 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares;

€ 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half of 2023:

Purchases 50,575 shares € 2,332,570.74 542 transactions Sales 51,074 shares € 2,371,475.04 559 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Justine Brosset

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2023

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital

in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital

in euros TOTAL 542 50,575 2,332,570.74 TOTAL 559 51,074 2,371,475.04 01/02/2023 12 1,200 51,804.96 01/02/2023 6 550 24,124.98 01/03/2023 2 104 4,400.4 01/03/2023 8 800 34,260 01/04/2023 5 401 16,972.57 01/04/2023 1 1 42.55 01/05/2023 8 800 33,405.04 01/06/2023 7 594 24,857.18 01/06/2023 2 200 8,300 01/09/2023 7 700 29,715 01/10/2023 5 486 21,036.61 01/10/2023 2 200 8,750 01/12/2023 3 300 13,149.99 01/11/2023 8 715 31,157.98 01/17/2023 6 600 27,810 01/12/2023 6 600 26,520 01/18/2023 1 1 46.55 01/13/2023 7 700 31,014.97 01/19/2023 7 700 32,300.03 01/16/2023 1 24 1,125.6 01/20/2023 3 300 13,680 01/17/2023 3 300 14,100 01/24/2023 3 300 13,989.99 01/18/2023 7 601 28,196.58 01/25/2023 10 1,000 45,730 01/19/2023 2 200 9,310 01/27/2023 3 250 11,620 01/20/2023 5 500 22,980 01/30/2023 4 400 18,560 01/23/2023 8 800 36,920 01/31/2023 1 100 4,610 01/24/2023 2 200 9,370 02/01/2023 4 400 19,180 01/25/2023 1 100 4,600 02/03/2023 8 850 41,474.99 01/26/2023 5 500 23,230 02/06/2023 7 800 38,720 01/30/2023 1 1 46.85 02/07/2023 2 136 6,615.39 01/31/2023 8 800 37,530 02/08/2023 2 200 9,770 02/01/2023 1 100 4,840 02/10/2023 5 493 24,444.22 02/02/2023 8 800 38,725.04 02/13/2023 5 500 24,640 02/03/2023 2 200 9,770 02/14/2023 5 401 19,689.58 02/07/2023 8 800 39,255.04 02/15/2023 2 300 14,760 02/08/2023 5 500 24,640 02/16/2023 2 200 9,840 02/09/2023 6 600 30,004.98 02/17/2023 4 400 19,590 02/10/2023 5 500 25,050 02/20/2023 6 600 29,539.98 02/13/2023 5 500 24,880 02/21/2023 7 601 29,669.21 02/14/2023 3 201 9,999.61 02/22/2023 4 301 14,749.09 02/15/2023 2 200 9,930 02/23/2023 1 1 49.45 02/16/2023 3 300 14,910 02/24/2023 9 801 39,535.04 02/17/2023 6 600 29,670 02/27/2023 5 452 22,140.18 02/20/2023 4 400 19,850 02/28/2023 7 700 33,915 02/21/2023 2 161 7,991.7 03/01/2023 3 201 9,859.19 02/22/2023 5 401 19,829.09 03/02/2023 5 356 17,484.58 02/23/2023 5 401 19,949.47 03/03/2023 1 50 2,525 02/24/2023 6 501 25,110.02 03/06/2023 7 700 35,539.98 02/27/2023 4 400 19,740 03/07/2023 8 728 36,373.21 02/28/2023 2 161 7,901.2 03/08/2023 1 100 4,940 03/01/2023 3 201 9,929.2 03/09/2023 12 1,200 56,600.04 03/02/2023 7 700 35,000 03/10/2023 6 600 26,779.98 03/03/2023 4 400 20,350 03/13/2023 7 700 30,880.01 03/06/2023 1 100 5,080 03/14/2023 1 100 4,370 03/07/2023 2 200 10,100 03/15/2023 8 750 33,384.98 03/08/2023 6 501 25,010.52 03/16/2023 5 600 26,389.98 03/10/2023 2 200 8,970 03/17/2023 10 955 41,918.29 03/13/2023 1 100 4,470 03/20/2023 7 700 29,554.98 03/14/2023 6 590 26,306.98 03/21/2023 3 201 8,643.14 03/15/2023 3 327 14,669.61 03/22/2023 1 100 4,380 03/16/2023 5 500 22,285 03/23/2023 6 505 22,311.51 03/17/2023 5 500 22,255 03/24/2023 5 500 22,130 03/20/2023 10 1,050 44,927.51 03/27/2023 1 100 4,400 03/21/2023 9 886 38,477.92 03/28/2023 7 601 26,594.49 03/22/2023 3 300 13,224.99 03/29/2023 3 300 13,260 03/23/2023 8 800 35,630 03/31/2023 6 600 26,820 03/27/2023 7 700 31,049.97 04/04/2023 4 400 18,170 03/28/2023 5 401 17,884.52 04/05/2023 2 200 9,080 03/29/2023 1 100 4,450 04/06/2023 14 1,400 63,729.96 03/30/2023 5 500 22,245 04/11/2023 9 900 40,380.03 03/31/2023 3 300 13,560 04/12/2023 3 287 12,797.16 04/03/2023 11 950 43,207.52 04/13/2023 4 400 17,785 04/04/2023 1 100 4,560 04/14/2023 4 305 13,602.51 04/05/2023 6 600 27,510 04/17/2023 6 501 22,294.4 04/06/2023 2 122 5,632.5 04/18/2023 5 359 15,874.26 04/12/2023 2 200 9,010 04/19/2023 8 701 30,739.13 04/13/2023 1 100 4,485 04/20/2023 4 301 13,359.4 04/14/2023 4 400 17,910 04/21/2023 12 1,101 48,094.43 04/17/2023 6 501 22,394.4 04/25/2023 6 560 24,517.02 04/18/2023 4 301 13,379.36 04/26/2023 5 401 17,468.84 04/19/2023 10 821 36,286.15 04/27/2023 8 800 35,150 04/20/2023 5 401 17,904.41 05/02/2023 6 501 23,176.01 04/21/2023 1 1 44.4 05/03/2023 5 500 22,975 04/24/2023 5 500 21,830 05/04/2023 11 1,001 45,705.96 04/25/2023 5 350 15,424.89 05/05/2023 6 501 22,484.98 04/26/2023 8 608 26,694.3 05/08/2023 5 442 20,343.58 04/27/2023 5 444 19,649.22 05/09/2023 2 200 9,150 04/28/2023 23 2,150 99,102.53 05/10/2023 6 600 27,720 05/02/2023 7 601 27,976.01 05/12/2023 2 200 9,330 05/03/2023 2 200 9,280 05/15/2023 3 300 14,135.01 05/04/2023 8 701 32,360.96 05/16/2023 14 1,400 64,980.02 05/05/2023 13 1,105 50,661.05 05/17/2023 4 301 13,780.95 05/08/2023 4 371 17,238.59 05/18/2023 1 1 45.85 05/09/2023 5 455 21,011.99 05/19/2023 3 106 4,902.1 05/11/2023 5 500 23,290 05/22/2023 6 600 27,705 05/12/2023 2 200 9,370 05/23/2023 5 459 20,886.8 05/15/2023 5 500 23,650 05/24/2023 6 482 21,661.8 05/16/2023 3 203 9,597.84 05/25/2023 5 500 22,295 05/17/2023 4 301 13,860.96 05/26/2023 2 200 8,790 05/18/2023 7 502 23,117.2 05/29/2023 2 200 8,890 05/19/2023 4 301 13,981.36 05/30/2023 5 421 18,662.64 05/22/2023 1 1 46.75 05/31/2023 2 200 8,720 05/23/2023 1 1 45.9 06/01/2023 5 500 22,145 05/24/2023 1 1 45.15 06/02/2023 3 300 13,785 05/25/2023 1 9 405 06/06/2023 2 200 9,410 05/26/2023 8 741 32,791.62 06/08/2023 4 400 19,390 05/29/2023 1 1 44.7 06/09/2023 4 400 19,310 05/30/2023 1 5 223.25 06/12/2023 2 200 9,640 05/31/2023 6 600 26,790 06/13/2023 2 200 9,740 06/01/2023 11 1,100 49,708.45 06/14/2023 7 700 34,129.97 06/02/2023 5 500 23,125 06/15/2023 3 300 14,385 06/05/2023 7 606 28,426.79 06/16/2023 3 300 14,430 06/06/2023 4 400 18,990 06/19/2023 7 615 29,511.51 06/07/2023 7 700 33,890.01 06/20/2023 3 201 9,497.35 06/08/2023 1 1 48.55 06/21/2023 2 200 9,660 06/09/2023 3 245 11,889.26 06/22/2023 5 500 24,220 06/12/2023 4 400 19,490 06/23/2023 3 201 9,678.15 06/13/2023 5 500 24,545 06/26/2023 4 400 19,170 06/14/2023 1 100 4,945 06/27/2023 8 800 39,355.04 06/15/2023 5 500 24,175 06/28/2023 1 1 48.6 06/16/2023 5 500 24,180 06/29/2023 4 400 19,780 06/19/2023 1 100 4,820 06/30/2023 2 101 5,024.65 06/20/2023 6 501 23,947.35 06/21/2023 5 500 24,360 06/22/2023 1 4 194.4 06/23/2023 4 301 14,568.16 06/26/2023 7 700 34,359.99 06/28/2023 7 700 34,419.98 06/29/2023 6 600 29,845.02 06/30/2023 3 300 14,960.01

1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

