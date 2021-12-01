Log in
Wavestone : Noëmie Honoré, Head of Wavestone Belgium has been shortlisted in the Top 10 for Belgium's first Cyber Personality 2021 Award

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
Organized by the Belgium Cyber Security Coalition, this award recognizes and celebrates the achievements and amazing endeavours of Belgium-based cyber security experts and enthusiasts working to improve the country's Cyber Security posture. It highlights the importance of the professionals driving cyber security and showcases role models and inspirational achievements.

The top 10 finalists are now shortlisted and Wavestone is proud to see the head of its Belgium office included.

  • Kurt Callewaert, HOWEST UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES
  • Inti De Ceukelaire, INTIGRITI
  • Ken Ducatel, EUROPEAN COMMISSION
  • Noëmie Honoré, WAVESTONE
  • Rosanna Kurrer, CYBERWAYFINDER
  • Alexandre Pluvinage, ING BELGIUM
  • Frederik Rasschaert, SPOTIT
  • Catherine Van de Heyning, UNIVERSITY OF ANTWERP
  • Mark Van Tiggel, TELENET
  • Stijn Vande Casteele, SWEEPATIC

This recognition rewards all the work done by Wavestone team in Belgium to develop its consulting activities in cybersecurity these past years. According to Noëmie Honoré, "this award allows us to make cybersecurity more widely known. It is a collective commitment I am proud to belong to, and I remain very determined, optimistic to moving the lines for the years to come. Making our world more secure requires talents and various expertises, and we hope it will inspire anyone to join us, here in Belgium and beyond."

The award ceremony for Belgium's Cyber Personality of the Year will be held on December 2, 2021. The winner will receive the prize from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to enlight and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 9 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris.

As part of the Wavestone universe, the Belgian office stands out with his location at the heart of Europe and a large offer in two central topics: IT & Cybersecurity and European Union services.

Press contact

Mélodie Lauque

Press relations

melodie.lauque@wavestone.com

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
