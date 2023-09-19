Wavestone features in the second edition of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms" list launched by Forbes and powered by Statista. 229 consulting firms were chosen and ranked by the clients themselves, to help business leaders select the best consulting firms in the market. Wavestone is delighted to be ranked in five of its countries and fifteen of its categories of expertise.

About the Forbes | Statista ranking

Companies sometimes spend thousands to gain from consulting firms' services. It is therefore crucial for them to select the best consulting firms for their specific needs. To help them just do that, Forbes has teamed up with market research company Statista to launch the world's first ranking of the best consulting firms.

To obtain this list, Forbes and Statista conducted an independent evaluation of thousands of multinational management consultancies across up to 40 countries, including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Japan. These firms were evaluated based on survey results of peers, including senior executives from the management consultancies, as well as recommendations from clients to identify the world's best.

The ranking encompasses specific sectors such as healthcare, telecoms, banking, and functional areas such as strategy, sustainability, digital transformation. The 229 consulting firms were ranked according to five stars for "very frequently recommended", four stars for "frequently recommended", and three stars for "recommended".

Focus on Wavestone's performance

Wavestone is a transformation consulting firm that offers a seamless combination of business, technology, and sustainability skills. Forbes | Statista has awarded Wavestone with a 3-star rating for 15 of its areas. Key areas include Data Analysis & Big Data, Energy & Environment, and IT Strategy & Deployment.

"We are honored to be ranked by Forbes Statista, which recognizes the work of our teams globally. Our collective commitment is, and always has been, to put our clients' needs first and serve as their go-to partner in their major transformations," said Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director at Wavestone. "Lowering cost and risk, driving operational excellence, and moving businesses forward is our expertise. Congratulations to all the Wavestone professionals who make this a reality."

About the Forbes Institute

Forbes is an American business magazine founded in 1917 by Bertie Charles Forbes. The magazine is known for its numerous annual rankings of companies, personalities, and places.

More information at www.forbes.com

About Statista

Statista is an online portal offering statistics from institute data, market, and opinion research as well as data from the economic sector. Within just a few years, Statista managed to establish itself as a leading provider of market and consumer data.

More information on statista.com

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organisations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 4,000 employees across Europe - where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognised as a Great Place to Work®.

More information on www.wavestone.com

