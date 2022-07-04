Log in
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
07/04/2022
46.85 EUR   +7.95%
12:05pWAVESTONE : Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)
AN
06/30WAVESTONE : Annual financial report available
AN
06/30WAVESTONE : presentation – Portzamparc annual conference (slideshow)
PU
Wavestone : Shareholders Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)

07/04/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 28, 2022 is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com).

The documents contain:

  • the Meeting notice;
  • the Management Board Report to the 07/28/22 Annual General Meeting;
  • the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/22;
  • the Report on corporate governance;
  • the 2021/22 statement of non-financial performance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Caceis Corporate Trust – “Service Assemblée Générale » – 12 place des États-Unis CS 40083 92549 Montrouge Cedex.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 20, 2022 in the “BALO”.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x22cZJdsl5uWmG9uZpVlm2hkbJeSyJadbGTLl2WbmMyZam9lxZplaZSdZnBmmGho
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/75332-wavestone_mise-a-disposition-docs-preparatoires-agm-2022-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
