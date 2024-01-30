WAVESTONE : Stifel downgrades its recommendation
Wavestone is a high-quality company, characterized by an impressive standard of financial communication with a high and much-appreciated degree of transparency", acknowledges the broker in the summary of its note.
"Given the deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, a significant slowdown is likely to occur in the third and fourth quarters. The risk of a reduction in management targets is therefore not unlikely', it warns.
