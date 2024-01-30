WAVESTONE : Stifel downgrades its recommendation

Stifel downgrades its recommendation on Wavestone from 'buy' to 'hold', despite raising its target price from 60 to 67 euros, considering that 'the company's current valuation leaves a short-term risk premium too low'.



Wavestone is a high-quality company, characterized by an impressive standard of financial communication with a high and much-appreciated degree of transparency", acknowledges the broker in the summary of its note.



"Given the deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, a significant slowdown is likely to occur in the third and fourth quarters. The risk of a reduction in management targets is therefore not unlikely', it warns.



