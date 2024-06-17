Table of currently valid authorizations to increase company share capital

Extract from the Corporate Governance Report 2023/24

© Wavestone | 1

According to the Combined General Meeting of 7/28/2022

Resolution

Purpose

Duration

Maximum nominal

Utilization

value

Issue of ordinary shares and

financial securities giving

Securities: €151,474

12th

immediate or future access

26 months

Debt securities:

None

to the company's share

capital, with preferential

€40,000,000

subscription rights.

Issue of ordinary shares and

financial securities giving

immediate or future access

Securities by public

13th

to the company's share

offering: €100,982

capital, without preferential

26 months

None

subscription rights, by way of

Debt securities:

a public offering (priority

€15,000,000

granted to existing

shareholders for a minimum

period of five days).

10% of the

company's share

Issue of ordinary shares and

capital as of July 28,

2022

financial securities giving

14th

immediate or future access

Debt securities:

to the company's share

26 months

€15,000,000

None

capital, without preferential

within the limit of the

subscription rights, within the

specific ceiling

framework of a private

provided for in the

placement.

13th resolution and

the overall ceiling set

in the 23rd resolution.

In the event of

oversubscription to a capital

15% of the initial

increase authorized under

the 12th resolution (with or

issue subject to the

without preferential

ceiling specified in

15th

subscription rights), the

the resolution in

power to increase the

26 months

question and within

None

number of ordinary shares

the limits of the

and/or financial securities to

overall ceiling set in

be issued in accordance with

the 23rd resolution.

the provisions of Article

L.225-135-1 of the French

Commercial Code, at the

same price as the initial issue

© Wavestone | 2

and within thirty days of the

end of the subscription

period.

In the event of

oversubscription to a capital

increase authorized under

resolution 13 (with

cancellation of preferential

15% of the initial

subscription rights and under

issue subject to the

the framework of a public

ceiling specified in

offering), increase the

the resolution in

16th

number of ordinary shares

26 months

question and within

None

and/or financial securities to

the limits of the

be issued in accordance with

overall ceiling set in

the provisions of Article

the 23rd resolution.

L.225-135-1 of the French

Commercial Code, at the

same price as the initial issue

and within thirty days of the

end of the subscription

period.

In the event of

oversubscription to a capital

increase authorized under

resolution 14 (with

cancellation of preferential

15% of the initial

subscription rights and under

issue subject to the

the framework of a private

ceiling specified in

placement), increase the

the resolution in

17th

number of ordinary shares

26 months

question and within

None

and/or financial securities to

the limits of the

be issued in accordance with

overall ceiling set in

the provisions of Article

the 23rd resolution.

L.225-135-1 of the French

Commercial Code, at the

same price as the initial issue

and within thirty days of the

end of the subscription

period.

Issue of ordinary shares and

10% of the

financial securities giving

company's share

18th

access to share capital,

26 months

capital as of July 28,

without preferential

2022

None

subscription rights, for the

Debt securities:

purposes of remunerating

€15,000,000

contributions in kind granted

© Wavestone | 3

to the company and

within the limit of the

comprising shares or

specific ceiling

financial securities giving

provided for in the

access to third-party share

13th resolution and

capital (not including public

the overall ceiling set

exchange offers).

in the 23rd resolution.

Issue of ordinary shares and

10% of the

financial securities giving

company's share

access to share capital,

capital as of July 28,

without preferential

2022

subscription rights, for the

purposes of remunerating

Debt securities:

19th

contributions in kind granted

26 months

€15,000,000

None

to the company and

within the limit of the

comprising shares or

specific ceiling

financial securities giving

provided for in the

access to third-party share

13th resolution and

capital within the framework

the overall ceiling set

of a public exchange offer

in the 23rd resolution.

initiated by the company.

Issue of ordinary shares and

financial securities giving

5% of the share

access to the company's

capital on the day of

share capital, without

implementation of

preferential subscription

20th

26 months

the resolution

None

rights maintained and

reserved for staff members

within the limit of the

who are subscribers to an

overall ceiling set in

employee savings plan and to

the 23rd resolution

corporate officers eligible for

the employee savings plan.

Employees

plan no. 17 of

7/5/23:

5% of the share

Initial

allocation of

capital on the day of

Free allocation of existing

57,234 shares

implementation of

21st

correspondin

shares or shares to be issued

the resolution

38 months

g to 0.28% of

to employees of the company

and related companies

within the limit of the

the share

capital at the

overall ceiling set in

time of

the 23rd resolution

allocation

Key People

plan no. 17 of

7/5/23:

© Wavestone | 4

Initial

allocation of

53,856 shares

correspondin

g to 0.27% of

the share

capital at the

time of

allocation

International

plan no. 3 of

7/5/23:

Initial

allocation of

9,033 shares

correspondin

g to 0.04% of

the share

capital at the

time of

allocation

0.5% of the share

22nd

Free allocation of existing

capital on the day of

implementation of

shares or shares to be issued

the resolution

to corporate officers of the

38 months

None

company and related

within the limit of the

companies

overall ceiling set in

the 23rd resolution

Aggregate ceiling for issues

Securities: €151,474

under the 12th to 22nd

23rd

resolutions of the Combined

Debt securities:

None

General Meeting of July 28,

€40,000,000

2022

Incorporation of reserves or

profits, issue premiums or

contribution premiums by the

€400,000

24th

creation and free allocation

26 months

This ceiling is

None

of ordinary shares or by

increasing the par value of

independent

shares, or by a combination

of these two methods.

© Wavestone | 5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 16:04:07 UTC.