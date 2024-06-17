Initial

allocation of

53,856 shares

correspondin

g to 0.27% of

the share

capital at the

time of

allocation

International

plan no. 3 of

7/5/23:

Initial

allocation of

9,033 shares

correspondin

g to 0.04% of

the share

capital at the

time of

allocation

0.5% of the share

22nd Free allocation of existing capital on the day of

implementation of

shares or shares to be issued

the resolution

to corporate officers of the 38 months None

company and related within the limit of the

companies

overall ceiling set in

the 23rd resolution

Aggregate ceiling for issues Securities: €151,474

under the 12th to 22nd

23rd resolutions of the Combined Debt securities: None

General Meeting of July 28,

€40,000,000

2022

Incorporation of reserves or

profits, issue premiums or

contribution premiums by the €400,000

24th creation and free allocation 26 months This ceiling is None

of ordinary shares or by

increasing the par value of independent

shares, or by a combination