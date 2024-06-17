Table of currently valid authorizations to increase company share capital
Extract from the Corporate Governance Report 2023/24
According to the Combined General Meeting of 7/28/2022
Resolution
Purpose
Duration
Maximum nominal
Utilization
value
Issue of ordinary shares and
financial securities giving
Securities: €151,474
12th
immediate or future access
26 months
Debt securities:
None
to the company's share
capital, with preferential
€40,000,000
subscription rights.
Issue of ordinary shares and
financial securities giving
immediate or future access
Securities by public
13th
to the company's share
offering: €100,982
capital, without preferential
26 months
None
subscription rights, by way of
Debt securities:
a public offering (priority
€15,000,000
granted to existing
shareholders for a minimum
period of five days).
10% of the
company's share
Issue of ordinary shares and
capital as of July 28,
2022
financial securities giving
14th
immediate or future access
Debt securities:
to the company's share
26 months
€15,000,000
None
capital, without preferential
within the limit of the
subscription rights, within the
specific ceiling
framework of a private
provided for in the
placement.
13th resolution and
the overall ceiling set
in the 23rd resolution.
In the event of
oversubscription to a capital
15% of the initial
increase authorized under
the 12th resolution (with or
issue subject to the
without preferential
ceiling specified in
15th
subscription rights), the
the resolution in
power to increase the
26 months
question and within
None
number of ordinary shares
the limits of the
and/or financial securities to
overall ceiling set in
be issued in accordance with
the 23rd resolution.
the provisions of Article
L.225-135-1 of the French
Commercial Code, at the
same price as the initial issue
and within thirty days of the
end of the subscription
period.
In the event of
oversubscription to a capital
increase authorized under
resolution 13 (with
cancellation of preferential
15% of the initial
subscription rights and under
issue subject to the
the framework of a public
ceiling specified in
offering), increase the
the resolution in
16th
number of ordinary shares
26 months
question and within
None
and/or financial securities to
the limits of the
be issued in accordance with
overall ceiling set in
the provisions of Article
the 23rd resolution.
L.225-135-1 of the French
Commercial Code, at the
same price as the initial issue
and within thirty days of the
end of the subscription
period.
In the event of
oversubscription to a capital
increase authorized under
resolution 14 (with
cancellation of preferential
15% of the initial
subscription rights and under
issue subject to the
the framework of a private
ceiling specified in
placement), increase the
the resolution in
17th
number of ordinary shares
26 months
question and within
None
and/or financial securities to
the limits of the
be issued in accordance with
overall ceiling set in
the provisions of Article
the 23rd resolution.
L.225-135-1 of the French
Commercial Code, at the
same price as the initial issue
and within thirty days of the
end of the subscription
period.
Issue of ordinary shares and
10% of the
financial securities giving
company's share
18th
access to share capital,
26 months
capital as of July 28,
without preferential
2022
None
subscription rights, for the
Debt securities:
purposes of remunerating
€15,000,000
contributions in kind granted
to the company and
within the limit of the
comprising shares or
specific ceiling
financial securities giving
provided for in the
access to third-party share
13th resolution and
capital (not including public
the overall ceiling set
exchange offers).
in the 23rd resolution.
Issue of ordinary shares and
10% of the
financial securities giving
company's share
access to share capital,
capital as of July 28,
without preferential
2022
subscription rights, for the
purposes of remunerating
Debt securities:
19th
contributions in kind granted
26 months
€15,000,000
None
to the company and
within the limit of the
comprising shares or
specific ceiling
financial securities giving
provided for in the
access to third-party share
13th resolution and
capital within the framework
the overall ceiling set
of a public exchange offer
in the 23rd resolution.
initiated by the company.
Issue of ordinary shares and
financial securities giving
5% of the share
access to the company's
capital on the day of
share capital, without
implementation of
preferential subscription
20th
26 months
the resolution
None
rights maintained and
reserved for staff members
within the limit of the
who are subscribers to an
overall ceiling set in
employee savings plan and to
the 23rd resolution
corporate officers eligible for
the employee savings plan.
Employees
plan no. 17 of
7/5/23:
5% of the share
Initial
allocation of
capital on the day of
Free allocation of existing
57,234 shares
implementation of
21st
correspondin
shares or shares to be issued
the resolution
38 months
g to 0.28% of
to employees of the company
and related companies
within the limit of the
the share
capital at the
overall ceiling set in
time of
the 23rd resolution
allocation
Key People
plan no. 17 of
7/5/23:
Initial
allocation of
53,856 shares
correspondin
g to 0.27% of
the share
capital at the
time of
allocation
International
plan no. 3 of
7/5/23:
Initial
allocation of
9,033 shares
correspondin
g to 0.04% of
the share
capital at the
time of
allocation
0.5% of the share
22nd
Free allocation of existing
capital on the day of
implementation of
shares or shares to be issued
the resolution
to corporate officers of the
38 months
None
company and related
within the limit of the
companies
overall ceiling set in
the 23rd resolution
Aggregate ceiling for issues
Securities: €151,474
under the 12th to 22nd
23rd
resolutions of the Combined
Debt securities:
None
General Meeting of July 28,
€40,000,000
2022
Incorporation of reserves or
profits, issue premiums or
contribution premiums by the
€400,000
24th
creation and free allocation
26 months
This ceiling is
None
of ordinary shares or by
increasing the par value of
independent
shares, or by a combination
of these two methods.
