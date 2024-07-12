Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2023/24 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 was recorded by the AMF on July 11, 2024 under the number D.24-0626.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors section) and on the AMF web site (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.

The 2023/24 universal registration document notably contains:

2023/24 annual financial report;

the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French “Grenelle 2” legislation);

the report on corporate governance;

the remuneration of corporate officers' report;

the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 25, 2024);

the different Auditors' reports;

the description of the share buy-back program;

the table of Auditors' fees.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

