INVESTOR MEETING

Investor Access

June 5, 2024

Agenda

1

Wavestone, a new consulting champion

2

Outlook and recent news

3

Appendix

We offer high-value consulting services

360° portfolio of best-in-class consulting services

Worldwide presence

5,500+ employees

€944m pro forma revenue

Independent perspective

& solution-based actions

The Positive Way our values

We seamlessly combine teams

to deliver the right solutions for your needs

A leading position in the three

main markets of continental Europe:

  • France
  • Germany
  • Switzerland

An established and growing base in key geographies for global companies:

  • UK

• North America

• Asia

A global footprint:

• Austria

• Belgium

• Bosnia & H.

• Italy

• Morocco

• Luxembourg

  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Spain

perspective

& solution-based actions

Integrated expertise

We are not siloed.

Teams collaborate creating a collective global capability more powerful than

the sum of the parts.

Corporate presentation

We provide a 360° transformation portfolio of consulting services.

Four sets of sector-specific and transversal capabilities

Matching the knowledge and skills of our consultants with the requirements of our clients to provide the best possible support.

Core-business process capabilities

Customer Experience, Supply Chain, Compliance, Risk and Regulations

Technology & integration capabilities

Data & Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, SAP Consulting, IT Strategy & CTO Advisory

Corporate functions and support-process capabilities

Corporate Finance, HR and Procurement,

Sourcing & Services Optimization,

Change Management

Sustainability capabilities

Decarbonization, Green IT, IT for Green, CSRD - Double Materiality Assessment

Note: Note: non-exhaustive selection of key capabilities

Distribution of pro forma revenue at March 31, 2024

OTHER

OTHER

PUBLIC SECTOR

BANKING

UK

8% 4%

CONSUMER GOODS, LUXURY

19%

NORTH AMERICA

5% 3%

& RETAIL

7%

8%

SWITZERLAND

€944m

10%

ENERGY 14%

revenue

17% INSURANCE

15%

15%

24%

GERMANY

€944m

revenue 51% FRANCE

AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRY

TRANSPORTATION, TRAVEL & LOGISTICS

TOP-20 CLIENTS

DEUTSCHE BAHN

7%

LA POSTE

2%

EDF

4%

VOLKSWAGEN

2%

AXA

3%

CHANEL

1%

TOTALENERGIES

3%

MUNICH RE

1%

CREDIT AGRICOLE

3%

L'OREAL

1%

SNCF

3%

SBB

1%

SOCIETE GENERALE

3%

UGAP

1%

BNP PARIBAS

2%

HERMES

1%

CONFIDENTIAL (INSURANCE)

2%

BPCE

1%

ENGIE

2%

R+V VERSICHERUNGEN

1%

Revenue target exceeded; +9% organic growth over the 2023/24 fiscal year

Revenue in €m

2023/24

Total

Change at

2023/24

2023/24

excluding Q_PERIOR

2022/23

constant scope2

Audited data1

and Aspirant

change

and on a constant

pro forma3

Consulting

forex basis

12-month total

701.1

586.9

532.3

+32%

+9%

943.8

  1. auditing of the accounts is complete, and the auditors are in the process of issuing their report. The 2023/24 pro forma accounts are unaudited; an ad hoc report from auditors will be incorporated in Wavestone's 2023/24 Annual Financial Report
  2. excluding PEN Partnership, consolidated since August 1, 2022; Coeus Consulting since October 1, 2022; Q_PERIOR since December 1, 2023; and Aspirant Consulting since February 1, 2024
  3. the 2023/24 pro forma accounts have been calculated as if the acquisitions of Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting had taken place on April 1, 2023
  • 12-monthrevenue on total scope: €701.1m
    • up +32%, equivalent to +9% organic growth
    • unfavorable working day impact standing at -1.6%
  • 12-monthrevenue excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting: €586.9m
    • exceeding the annual revenue target of €580m
  • 12-monthrevenue pro forma: €943.8m

Consultant utilization rate stable at 73% in 2023/24; sales price up by +1%

2023/24 fiscal year*

2022/23 fiscal year

(12 months)

(12 months)

Consultant utilization rate

73%

73%

Average daily rate

€898

€890

Order book

4.1

4.0

months

months

73% at the end of 2023/24, stable compared with the previous fiscal year

increase of +1% compared with the previous fiscal year

€900 at constant exchange rates

  1. months at March 31, 2024, compared with
  2. months at December 31, 2023
  • these indicators relate to Wavestone's scope excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting: Wavestone plans to deploy consolidated operating indicators (except order book) across the entire new firm from Q1 2024/25.

Caution maintained on recruitment; stable staff turnover

  • Stable staff turnover rate over the past quarter
    • 14% over the fiscal year (excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting)
    • compared with 16% over the previous fiscal year
  • Moderate pace of recruitment maintained at the start of the 2024 calendar year
    • due to the still uncertain economic environment
    • ~800 new employees over the whole of the 2023/24 fiscal year (excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting)
    • on Q_PERIOR side, cautious recruitment policy as well and staff turnover at 11%
  • 5,894 employees at March 31, 2024
    • including 1,422 from the combinations with Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting
    • compared with 4,406 at the end of 2022/23 fiscal year

