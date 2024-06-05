INVESTOR MEETING
Investor Access
June 5, 2024
Agenda
1
Wavestone, a new consulting champion
2
Outlook and recent news
3
Appendix
We offer high-value consulting services
360° portfolio of best-in-class consulting services
Worldwide presence
5,500+ employees
€944m pro forma revenue
Independent perspective
& solution-based actions
The Positive Way our values
We seamlessly combine teams
to deliver the right solutions for your needs
A leading position in the three
main markets of continental Europe:
- France
- Germany
- Switzerland
An established and growing base in key geographies for global companies:
- UK
• North America
• Asia
A global footprint:
• Austria
• Belgium
• Bosnia & H.
• Italy
• Morocco
• Luxembourg
- Poland
- Romania
- Spain
perspective
& solution-based actions
Integrated expertise
We are not siloed.
Teams collaborate creating a collective global capability more powerful than
the sum of the parts.
Corporate presentation
We provide a 360° transformation portfolio of consulting services.
Four sets of sector-specific and transversal capabilities
Matching the knowledge and skills of our consultants with the requirements of our clients to provide the best possible support.
Core-business process capabilities
Customer Experience, Supply Chain, Compliance, Risk and Regulations
Technology & integration capabilities
Data & Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, SAP Consulting, IT Strategy & CTO Advisory
Corporate functions and support-process capabilities
Corporate Finance, HR and Procurement,
Sourcing & Services Optimization,
Change Management
Sustainability capabilities
Decarbonization, Green IT, IT for Green, CSRD - Double Materiality Assessment
Note: Note: non-exhaustive selection of key capabilities
Distribution of pro forma revenue at March 31, 2024
OTHER
OTHER
PUBLIC SECTOR
BANKING
UK
8% 4%
CONSUMER GOODS, LUXURY
19%
NORTH AMERICA
5% 3%
& RETAIL
7%
8%
SWITZERLAND
€944m
10%
ENERGY 14%
revenue
17% INSURANCE
15%
15%
24%
GERMANY
€944m
revenue 51% FRANCE
AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRY
TRANSPORTATION, TRAVEL & LOGISTICS
TOP-20 CLIENTS
DEUTSCHE BAHN
7%
LA POSTE
2%
EDF
4%
VOLKSWAGEN
2%
AXA
3%
CHANEL
1%
TOTALENERGIES
3%
MUNICH RE
1%
CREDIT AGRICOLE
3%
L'OREAL
1%
SNCF
3%
SBB
1%
SOCIETE GENERALE
3%
UGAP
1%
BNP PARIBAS
2%
HERMES
1%
CONFIDENTIAL (INSURANCE)
2%
BPCE
1%
ENGIE
2%
R+V VERSICHERUNGEN
1%
Revenue target exceeded; +9% organic growth over the 2023/24 fiscal year
Revenue in €m
2023/24
Total
Change at
2023/24
2023/24
excluding Q_PERIOR
2022/23
constant scope2
Audited data1
and Aspirant
change
and on a constant
pro forma3
Consulting
forex basis
12-month total
701.1
586.9
532.3
+32%
+9%
943.8
- auditing of the accounts is complete, and the auditors are in the process of issuing their report. The 2023/24 pro forma accounts are unaudited; an ad hoc report from auditors will be incorporated in Wavestone's 2023/24 Annual Financial Report
- excluding PEN Partnership, consolidated since August 1, 2022; Coeus Consulting since October 1, 2022; Q_PERIOR since December 1, 2023; and Aspirant Consulting since February 1, 2024
- the 2023/24 pro forma accounts have been calculated as if the acquisitions of Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting had taken place on April 1, 2023
- 12-monthrevenue on total scope: €701.1m
- up +32%, equivalent to +9% organic growth
- unfavorable working day impact standing at -1.6%
- 12-monthrevenue excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting: €586.9m
- exceeding the annual revenue target of €580m
- 12-monthrevenue pro forma: €943.8m
Consultant utilization rate stable at 73% in 2023/24; sales price up by +1%
2023/24 fiscal year*
2022/23 fiscal year
(12 months)
(12 months)
Consultant utilization rate
73%
73%
Average daily rate
€898
€890
Order book
4.1
4.0
months
months
73% at the end of 2023/24, stable compared with the previous fiscal year
increase of +1% compared with the previous fiscal year
€900 at constant exchange rates
- months at March 31, 2024, compared with
- months at December 31, 2023
- these indicators relate to Wavestone's scope excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting: Wavestone plans to deploy consolidated operating indicators (except order book) across the entire new firm from Q1 2024/25.
Caution maintained on recruitment; stable staff turnover
- Stable staff turnover rate over the past quarter
- 14% over the fiscal year (excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting)
- compared with 16% over the previous fiscal year
- Moderate pace of recruitment maintained at the start of the 2024 calendar year
- due to the still uncertain economic environment
- ~800 new employees over the whole of the 2023/24 fiscal year (excluding Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting)
- on Q_PERIOR side, cautious recruitment policy as well and staff turnover at 11%
- 5,894 employees at March 31, 2024
- including 1,422 from the combinations with Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting
- compared with 4,406 at the end of 2022/23 fiscal year
