    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:05 2022-09-13 am EDT
49.85 EUR   +0.81%
WAVESTONE : presentation – Autumn Conference Kepler Cheuvreux (slideshow)
PU
WAVESTONE : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
WAVESTONE : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
Wavestone : presentation – Autumn Conference Kepler Cheuvreux (slideshow)

09/13/2022 | 03:30am EDT
AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2021/22 annual results
  • 03 2021/22 CSR results
  • 04 Outlook and recent news

WAVESTONE © 2022

3

We are recognized by our client

as the ones who get the job done

Business

Result-oriented

Europe, US, Asia

Technology

~4,000 employees

culture

Sustainability

€470m

WAVESTONE © 2022

Distribution

of revenue in 2021/22

TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL

4

TOP-20

CLIENTS 2021/22

EDF

6%

SERVICES

6%

10%

CONSUMER GOODS,

LUXURY & RETAIL

10%

MANUFACTURING12%

13%

PUBLIC SECTOR &

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

33%

ENERGY - UTILITIES

16%

2021/22 Revenue

FRANCE84%

INTERNATIONAL 16%

TOTAL ENERGIES

5%

SNCF

5%

SOCIETE GENERALE

5%

LA POSTE

5%

CREDIT AGRICOLE

5%

BNP PARIBAS

4%

AXA

4%

ENGIE

3%

L'OREAL

2%

BPCE

2%

UGAP

2%

SANOFI

2%

STELLANTIS

2%

MINISTRY OF THE ARMED FORCES

2%

ALLIANZ

2%

GROUPAMA

1%

MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY

1%

SAINT GOBAIN

1%

LEGAL & GENERAL

1%

AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2021/22 annual results
  • 03 2021/22 CSR results
  • 04 Outlook and recent news

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 510 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2023 51,8 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net cash 2023 85,8 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 989 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart WAVESTONE
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,45 €
Average target price 56,37 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michel Dancoisne Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Ange Verdickt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE-9.10%1 002
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%60 201