    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 09:26:12 am EDT
44.1 EUR   -1.34%
09:12aWAVESTONE : presentation – Euronext STAR Conference (slideshow)
PU
03/11WAVESTONE : presentation – Oddo TMT Forum (slideshow)
PU
03/04WAVESTONE : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
Wavestone : presentation – Euronext STAR Conference (slideshow)

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2021/22 half-year results
  • 03 Outlook and recent news

Wavestone: independent pure player in consulting

Independent pure

player

9 countries

Clients who are leaders in their sectors

+3,000 employees

© WAVESTONE

3

Distribution of revenue at September 30, 2021

TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL

SERVICES

6%

FINANCIAL SERVICES

9%

CONSUMER GOODS & RETAIL

33%

10%

MANUFACTURING 12%

14% 16%

PUBLIC SECTOR &

ENERGY - UTILITIES

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

H1 2021/22 revenue

FRANCE86%

INTERNATIONAL14%

TOP-20 CLIENTS in H1 2021/22

EDF

6%

SNCF

5%

TOTALENERGIES

5%

SOCIETE GENERALE

5%

CREDIT AGRICOLE

5%

LA POSTE

4%

AXA

4%

BNP PARIBAS

4%

ENGIE

3%

BPCE

2%

L'OREAL

2%

STELLANTIS

2%

MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY

2%

UGAP

2%

SANOFI

2%

MINISTRY OF THE ARMED

2%

FORCES

ALLIANZ

2%

LEGAL & GENERAL

1%

GROUPAMA

1%

SAINT GOBAIN

1%

4

Our ambition: to be a responsible and citizen company

1 Improve client satisfaction and support clients in sustainable performance

2 Promote employee engagement, well-being, and quality-of-life at work

Act for diversity, and create an inclusive working

3 environment where everyone is free to be themselves, and has the same opportunity to fulfill their potential

  1. Be a corporate citizen that behaves ethically and responsibly
  2. Minimize the impact of our activity on the environment

2nd in our class in 2021

74/100 "Platinum"

Score B-

1st place in the Technology Sector

4th in class in 2020

90% favorable recommendations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 466 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2022 46,3 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net cash 2022 48,7 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 895 M 988 M 988 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,70 €
Average target price 56,53 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michel Dancoisne Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Ange Verdickt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE-17.83%988
ACCENTURE PLC-21.72%205 539
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.99%176 023
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.16%115 202
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.84%101 931
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.81%89 272