  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wavestone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/02 04:55:45 am EDT
50.00 EUR   +1.11%
04:34aWAVESTONE : presentation – Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference (slideshow)
PU
05/31WAVESTONE : 2021/22 annual results conference call (slideshow)
PU
05/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Credit Suisse, Telecom Italia, GSK, Apple, Boeing...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wavestone : presentation – Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference (slideshow)

06/02/2022 | 04:34am EDT
AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2021/22 annual results
  • 03 2021/22 CSR results
  • 04 Outlook and recent news

Supporting large organizations in their most critical transformations

Pure player

Europe

in consulting

US, Asia

€470m

~4,000 employees

Business

Technology

Sustainability

Distribution of revenue in 2021/22

TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL

SERVICES

6%

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CONSUMER GOODS, LUXURY

10%

& RETAIL

33%

10%

MANUFACTURING 12%

13% 16%

PUBLIC SECTOR &

ENERGY - UTILITIES

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

2021/22 Revenue

FRANCE84%

INTERNATIONAL16%

TOP-20 CLIENTS 2021/22

EDF

6%

TOTALENERGIES

5%

SNCF

5%

SOCIETE GENERALE

5%

LA POSTE

5%

CREDIT AGRICOLE

5%

BNP PARIBAS

4%

AXA

4%

ENGIE

3%

L'OREAL

2%

BPCE

2%

UGAP

2%

SANOFI

2%

STELLANTIS

2%

MINISTRY OF THE ARMED FORCES

2%

ALLIANZ

2%

GROUPAMA

1%

MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY

1%

SAINT GOBAIN

1%

LEGAL & GENERAL

1%

4

AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2021/22 annual results
  • 03 2021/22 CSR results
  • 04 Outlook and recent news

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 470 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2022 46,3 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net cash 2022 51,3 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 990 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,45 €
Average target price 58,13 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michel Dancoisne Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Ange Verdickt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE-9.10%1 054
ACCENTURE PLC-27.96%189 165
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.25%158 295
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.32%125 408
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.59%91 620
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.68%79 949