    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:10 2023-01-05 am EST
42.00 EUR   -0.36%
03:08aWavestone : presentation – Oddo BHF Forum (slideshow)
PU
2022Wavestone : presentation – One-to-one investor meeting (slideshow)
PU
2022Wavestone : 2022/23 half-year financial report available (French only)
AT
Wavestone : presentation – Oddo BHF Forum (slideshow)

01/05/2023 | 03:08am EST
AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2022/23 half-year results
  • 03 Outlook

Supporting large organizations in their most critical transformations

Pure player

in consulting

€470m

in 2021/22

Business

Technology

Sustainability

Europe,

US, Asia

~4,000 employees

Breakdown of revenue at September 30, 2022

TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL

SERVICES

FINANCIAL SERVICES

6%

10%

CONSUMER GOODS - RETAIL

34%

10%

MANUFACTURING

10%

13%

17%

PUBLIC SECTOR &

ENERGY - UTILITIES

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

H 1 2 0 2 2 / 2 3 R E V E N U E

FRANCE

81%

INTERNATIONAL

19%

T O P 2 0 C L I E N T S H 1 2 0 2 2 / 2 3

EDF

6%

SOCIETE GENERALE

6%

TOTALENERGIES

6%

CREDIT AGRICOLE

5%

SNCF

4%

LA POSTE

4%

BNP PARIBAS

4%

AXA

4%

ENGIE

3%

L'OREAL

2%

ALLIANZ

2%

BPCE

2%

UGAP

2%

STELLANTIS

1%

SAINT GOBAIN

1%

MINISTRY OF THE ARMED

1%

FORCES

GROUPAMA

1%

MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY

1%

HEALTH MINISTRY

1%

RENAULT

1%

4

AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2022/23 half-year results
  • 03 Outlook

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 08:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 527 M 559 M 559 M
Net income 2023 53,3 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net cash 2023 35,5 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 841 M 892 M 892 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,15 €
Average target price 52,50 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Stoupy Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie-Ange Verdickt Lead Independent Director
Rafaël Vivier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE-2.32%892
ACCENTURE PLC0.94%169 614
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.78%146 572
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.21%128 928
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.50%99 053
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.89%75 246