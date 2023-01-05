Wavestone : presentation – Oddo BHF Forum (slideshow)

AGENDA
/ 01 About Wavestone
Supporting large organizations in their most critical transformations
Pure player
in consulting
€470m
in 2021/22
Business
Technology
Sustainability
Europe,
US, Asia
~4,000 employees
Breakdown of revenue at September 30, 2022
TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL
SERVICES
FINANCIAL SERVICES
6%
10%
CONSUMER GOODS - RETAIL
34%
MANUFACTURING
13%
17%
PUBLIC SECTOR &
ENERGY - UTILITIES
INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
H 1 2 0 2 2 / 2 3 R E V E N U E
FRANCE
81%
INTERNATIONAL
19%
T O P 2 0 C L I E N T S H 1 2 0 2 2 / 2 3
EDF
SOCIETE GENERALE
TOTALENERGIES
CREDIT AGRICOLE
5%
SNCF
4%
LA POSTE
BNP PARIBAS
AXA
ENGIE
3%
L'OREAL
2%
ALLIANZ
BPCE
UGAP
STELLANTIS
1%
SAINT GOBAIN
MINISTRY OF THE ARMED
FORCES
GROUPAMA
MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY
HEALTH MINISTRY
RENAULT
4
