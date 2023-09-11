Wavestone is one of the leading independent players in European consulting, and the leading independent player in France consulting. In a world where knowing how to transform is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to support large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations with the ambition of making them positive for all stakeholders. That's what it calls « The Positive Way ». At the end of March 2023, Wavestone had 4,406 employees in 9 countries.