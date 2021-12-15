Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wavestone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wavestone : presentation – One-to-one investor meeting (slideshow)

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGENDA

/ 01 About Wavestone

  • 02 2021/22 half-year results
  • 03 Outlook

Wavestone: independent pure player in consulting

Independent pure

player

9 countries

Clients who are leaders in their

sectors

+3,000 employees

© WAVESTONE

3

Distribution of revenue at September 30, 2021

TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL

SERVICES

6%

FINANCIAL SERVICES

9%

CONSUMER GOODS & RETAIL

33%

10%

MANUFACTURING 12%

14% 16%

PUBLIC SECTOR &

ENERGY - UTILITIES

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

H1 2021/22 revenue

FRANCE86%

INTERNATIONAL14%

TOP-20 CLIENTS in H1 2021/22

EDF

6%

SNCF

5%

TOTALENERGIES

5%

SOCIETE GENERALE

5%

CREDIT AGRICOLE

5%

LA POSTE

4%

AXA

4%

BNP PARIBAS

4%

ENGIE

3%

BPCE

2%

L'OREAL

2%

STELLANTIS

2%

MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY

2%

UGAP

2%

SANOFI

2%

MINISTRY OF THE ARMED

2%

FORCES

ALLIANZ

2%

LEGAL & GENERAL

1%

GROUPAMA

1%

SAINT GOBAIN

1%

4

Our ambition: to be a responsible and citizen company

1 Improve client satisfaction and support clients in sustainable performance

2 Promote employee engagement, well-being, and quality-of-life at work

Act for diversity, and create an inclusive working

3 environment where everyone is free to be themselves, and has the same opportunity to fulfill their potential

  1. Be a corporate citizen that behaves ethically and responsibly
  2. Minimize the impact of our activity on the environment

2nd in our class in 2021

74/100 "Platinum"

Score B-

1st place in the Technology Sector

4th in class in 2020

90% favorable recommendations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WAVESTONE
12:39pWAVESTONE : presentation – One-to-one investor meeting (slideshow)
PU
12/09WAVESTONE : 2021/22 half-year financial report available (French only)
AN
12/08WAVESTONE : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
12/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Tesla, Facebook, ABB, SGS...
12/06Wavestone SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
12/06Tranche Update on Wavestone SA's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 5, 2021.
CI
12/06WAVESTONE : 2021/22 half-year results conference call (slideshow)
PU
12/06WAVESTONE : Record profitability in H1 2021/22; annual objectives strengthened - Impact, W..
AN
12/01WAVESTONE : Noëmie Honoré, Head of Wavestone Belgium has been shortlisted in the Top 10 fo..
PU
11/23WAVESTONE : reaffirms its commitment to Sustainable IT by signing the INR charter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WAVESTONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 467 M 525 M 525 M
Net income 2022 45,9 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net cash 2022 45,8 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 1 041 M 1 173 M 1 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WAVESTONE
Duration : Period :
Wavestone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 52,00 €
Average target price 56,90 €
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Ange Verdickt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAVESTONE75.08%1 173
ACCENTURE PLC41.55%233 763
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.58%176 249
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.68%110 988
SNOWFLAKE INC.24.59%107 389
INFOSYS LIMITED39.52%97 831