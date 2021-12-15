Wavestone : presentation – One-to-one investor meeting (slideshow)
AGENDA
/ 01 About Wavestone
02 2021/22 half-year results
03 Outlook
Wavestone: independent pure player in consulting
Independent
pure
Clients
who are leaders in their
sectors
+3,000 employees
Distribution of revenue at September 30, 2021
TRANSPORTATION - TRAVEL
SERVICES
6%
FINANCIAL SERVICES
9%
CONSUMER GOODS & RETAIL
33%
10%
MANUFACTURING
12%
14%
16%
PUBLIC SECTOR &
ENERGY - UTILITIES
INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
H1 2021/22 revenue
FRANCE
86%
INTERNATIONAL
14%
TOP-20 CLIENTS in H1 2021/22
EDF
6%
SNCF
5%
TOTALENERGIES
5%
SOCIETE GENERALE
5%
CREDIT AGRICOLE
5%
LA POSTE
4%
AXA
4%
BNP PARIBAS
4%
ENGIE
3%
BPCE
2%
L'OREAL
2%
STELLANTIS
2%
MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY
2%
UGAP
2%
SANOFI
2%
MINISTRY OF THE ARMED
2%
FORCES
ALLIANZ
2%
LEGAL & GENERAL
1%
GROUPAMA
1%
SAINT GOBAIN
1%
Our ambition: to be a responsible and citizen company
1 Improve client satisfaction and support clients in sustainable performance
2 Promote employee engagement, well-being, and quality-of-life at work
Act for diversity, and create an inclusive working
3 environment where everyone is free to be themselves, and has the same opportunity to fulfill their potential
Be a corporate citizen that behaves ethically and responsibly
Minimize the impact of our activity on the environment
2
nd in our class in 2021
74/100 "Platinum"
Score B-
1
st place in the Technology Sector
4
th in class in 2020
90% favorable recommendations
