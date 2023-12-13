Wavestone: share price rises as analyst expresses confidence

Wavestone shares posted one of the biggest gains on the CAC Mid & Small 190 index on Wednesday, buoyed by favorable comments from EuroLand, which praised the consulting firm's "attractive" outlook.



At around 12:00 pm, the share price climbed 3.6%, back towards its all-time highs, while the small and mid-cap index advanced by 0.3%.



In a note, EuroLand analysts pointed out that last week the Group had published excellent first-half results and continued its "impressive forward march".



At the current price, the stock is trading at 10.1x Ebit 2024, a slight discount to its long-term track record (11.1x)", points out the brokerage firm.



"While this is in line with the sector's multiple, we believe that the Group should trade at a premium to its peers, given its fundamentals and medium-term outlook", adds Euroland.



