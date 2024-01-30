Wavestone: significant increase in quarterly sales
Over the first 3 quarters (April-December), Wavestone posted sales of 452.2 ME, up 20% on the same period a year earlier (+12% on a like-for-like basis).
The 4th quarter of the year should see a slowdown, with a "slightly lower" activity rate and "less favorable" market dynamics in recent months in the UK.
Nonetheless, Wavestone remains confident that it will continue to grow in the months ahead, by maintaining an intense commercial activity directed towards the most promising sectors.
Wavestone thus confirms its objective of achieving organic growth in 2023/24 at least equal to that of the 2022/23 financial year (+7%).
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction