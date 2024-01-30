Wavestone: significant increase in quarterly sales

Wavestone announces consolidated sales of 175.6 ME for the 3rd quarter of its 2023/24 fiscal year (i.e. Oct-Nov-Dec 2023), reporting growth of +26% compared to the 3rd quarter of the previous fiscal year (+10% on a like-for-like basis).



Over the first 3 quarters (April-December), Wavestone posted sales of 452.2 ME, up 20% on the same period a year earlier (+12% on a like-for-like basis).



The 4th quarter of the year should see a slowdown, with a "slightly lower" activity rate and "less favorable" market dynamics in recent months in the UK.



Nonetheless, Wavestone remains confident that it will continue to grow in the months ahead, by maintaining an intense commercial activity directed towards the most promising sectors.



Wavestone thus confirms its objective of achieving organic growth in 2023/24 at least equal to that of the 2022/23 financial year (+7%).



