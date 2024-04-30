Wavestone: solid organic growth, targets confirmed

Last night, consulting firm Wavestone reported higher-than-expected annual sales and maintained its profitability targets.



At the end of its 2023/24 financial year, which closed at the end of March, the group recorded a 32% increase in consolidated sales to 701.1 million euros, including 9% growth on a like-for-like basis.



As a reminder, the company had set itself the target of organic growth at least equal to that of the 2022/23 financial year (+7%).



In the 4th quarter of the financial year, sales came to 248.8 million euros, up 59% on the 4th quarter of the previous year.



Wavestone has also confirmed its target of an annual recurring operating margin of around 15% for the 2023/24 financial year, excluding the acquisitions of Q_Perior and Aspirant Consulting.



For the 2024/25 financial year, the company is confident in its ability to achieve growth in excess of 3%, while targeting a recurring operating margin in excess of 13%, this time including Q_Perior and Aspirant Consulting on a full-year basis.



Wavestone plans to publish its annual results and financial targets for the 2024/25 financial year on June 3.



Despite these reassuring results, the share price lost over 2% on Tuesday on the Paris Bourse.



