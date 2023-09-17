26,286,288 Options of Way 2 Vat Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.

26,286,288 Options of Way 2 Vat Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 15-SEP-2021 to 17-SEP-2023.



Details:

15,426,934 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



497,179 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 31 December 2021, being 12 months from the date of issue.



381,956 options exercisable at NIS 0.001 on or before 17 September 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



205,177 options exercisable at US$0.246 on or before 5 June 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



1,821,061 options exercisable at NIS 0.001 on or before 1 November 2027, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



3,715,839 options exercisable at NIS 0.001 on or before 26 May 2028, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



615,530 options exercisable at NIS 0.001 on or before 27 December 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



820,707 options exercisable at NIS 0.001 on or before 10 September 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



205,177 options exercisable at NIS 0.001 on or before 31 July 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



1,707,244 options exercisable at USD $0.09 on or before 1 November 2027, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



3,483,597 options exercisable at USD $0.09 on or before 26 May 2028, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



8,330,000 options exercisable at AUD $0.30 on or before the date that is 3 years from the date of issue, classified by ASX as restricted securities and 15 September 2021 Market Announcement 3/3 to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



2,500,000 options exercisable at AUD $0.30 on or before the date that is 4 years from the date of issue, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



2,500,000 options exercisable at AUD $0.40 on or before the date that is 4 years from the date of issue, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



14,500,000 performance rights with a nil exercise price on or before the date that is 3 months after the date the Company lodges its 2022 annual financial report on the ASX, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 17 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.