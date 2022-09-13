Perigold Marks Five-Year Anniversary, Expands Selection of Premium Luxury Products for the Home

Luxury Home Retailer Further Deepens its Offering of the Best Brands in Home Across Outdoor, Kitchen and Bath, Renovation and More

Perigold, the leading destination for access to the design world's best home brands, today marks its fifth anniversary. Launched in 2017, Perigold has built a first-of-its kind retail platform that provides insider access to the largest-ever collection of extraordinary home furnishings across every style and category. Today, Perigold carries more than 1,000 premium home brands spanning modern designs from Emeco and Heller, bedding from Coyuchi, fabrics and wallpaper from Scalamandré, and more.

Perigold expands its selection of premium luxury products for the home

“We saw an opportunity in 2017 to open up the luxury home market and provide more convenient access to the world’s broadest selection of designer-trusted brands, allowing consumers and design professionals to create extraordinary spaces for the home,” said Head of Perigold, Rebecca Ginns. “As we look to our next five years, we’re focused on delivering even more game-changing offerings and ambitiously expanding our portfolio of brands to ensure Perigold customers find design inspiration and beautifully crafted pieces for the home every time they return to shop with us.”

Over its first five years, Perigold has disrupted the luxury home ecosystem by connecting consumers and designers with the best brands in home. Perigold continues to expand its selection of premium home products across all styles and spaces while delivering an inspired shopping experience with innovative features and offerings:

Perigold’s intuitive online and mobile browsing experience allows customers to shop an unmatched collection of premium luxury home brands all in one place, with fast and free shipping at their fingertips.

Complimentary design services allow consumers to work with designers on room designs or pull together custom curations of products to a customer’s liking.

Perigold’s Design Council provides access to expertise and inspiration from a community of top global interior designers.

Spanning all home categories, Perigold’s premium product assortment includes furniture and decor brands such as The Rug Company, Kartell and Calligaris, lighting from Flos, as well as new additions for kitchen and bath, including Ann Sacks, Brizo, Dacor, Devon & Devon and Porcelanosa.

To mark the five-year-anniversary milestone, Perigold is releasing a new campaign highlighting its vision to “unlock extraordinary” as the new way to gain access to and shop luxury home furnishings. Check out the campaign and shop Pergold’s fast-growing selection of exciting luxury home brands at Perigold.com.

Perigold is also offering a chance to win $5,000 toward a project working with its Design Services team. Customers can enter and learn more by visiting @Perigold on Instagram.

About Perigold

Perigold inspires extraordinary living by revealing an undiscovered world of luxury design, giving unprecedented access to designer-trusted brands all in one place. Established in 2017, Perigold offers the largest-ever collection of luxury home furnishings across every style and every category, indoors and out. With its expertly vetted original designs, unique pieces, access to designers, and free white glove delivery, Perigold provides an end-to-end brand experience for both consumers and trade professionals like never before in the industry. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Perigold is part of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) brand portfolio.

