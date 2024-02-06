Wayfair's virtual room styler and 3D imaging tools enable Apple Vision Pro users to reimagine their living spaces and experience the future of shopping in their home

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced Decorify, Wayfair's generative AI pilot application, is now available on Apple Vision Pro. Using the app, users can quickly and easily redesign their spaces in familiar and new styles, and experience their new spaces in an immersive environment. The Wayfair Decorify app is available in the visionOS App Store for Apple Vision Pro today.

With the Wayfair Decorify app on Apple Vision Pro, users have a variety of options to see their spaces redesigned. They can upload a photo of their space, take a photo of their space from the device, or use one of the sample images provided by Decorify app. Whether it be bohemian, mid-century modern, industrial, or more, Decorify presents images of the customer's own room redesigned to reflect the requested look and feel. Customers can browse various room designs and purchase items of interest from Wayfair. View a demo of the experience here.

Designed to take advantage of spatial computing, Decorify enables users to view and select Wayfair items in 3D directly in their spaces to see how they look and fit, giving shoppers unmatched confidence in their purchases. All 3D items are at full scale and anchor to the floor, so shoppers can see a variety of life-size products in any room or space in their home.

"We constantly evaluate new and existing channels and technologies to explore how we can improve the home shopping experience for our customers," said Wayfair Chief Technology Officer Fiona Tan. "Apple Vision Pro represents an innovative new way for shoppers to style their rooms and experience our catalog directly in their homes. We can't wait to learn how our customers use Apple Vision Pro to explore their spaces and find their perfect item."

Apple Vision Pro owners who use Wayfair Decorify can:

Upload unlimited photos and delete them at any time

Shop across a wide selection of the Wayfair catalog directly from their reimagined virtual room

Place and move accurate 3D virtual representations of items they are interested in directly in their rooms

Use new room filters including Pleasantly Peach and Valentine's Day providing additional design inspiration

"We have long believed spatial computing is the next evolution of computing where information is not bound by the 2D screen and the space around you becomes an integral part of your experience," said Shrenik Sadalgi, director of research and development at Wayfair. "We're excited to continue our journey exploring and defining new techniques, interfaces, and paradigms in the spatial computing era. With Wayfair Decorify for visionOS, you can capture a photo of your space, reimagine it as multiple spatial-designs, and then make it a reality - all within seconds."

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair : Everything home – for a space that's all you.

: Everything home – for a space that's all you. Joss & Main : The ultimate style edit for home.

: The ultimate style edit for home. AllModern : All of modern, made simple.

: All of modern, made simple. Birch Lane : A fresh take on the classics.

: A fresh take on the classics. Perigold : An undiscovered world of luxury design.

: An undiscovered world of luxury design. Wayfair Professional: Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $12 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

