The Wilmette, IL store opens May 23, 2024

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced the grand opening of its inaugural large-format Wayfair store is May 23, 2024 at 10 a.m.

The Wayfair store, spanning 150,000 square feet, is located in Edens Plaza in Wilmette, Illinois. The store is a one stop shop for all things home - including furniture, home decor, housewares and home improvement products, for any style space or budget. It also has an onsite restaurant, The Porch.

Event Details:

Location : Edens Plaza - 3232 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL , 60091

: Edens Plaza - 3232 Lake Avenue, , 60091 Date: May 23, 2024 at 10 a.m.

May 23, 2024 at Hours of Operation : Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. ; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

: Monday - Saturday, ; Sunday, Special Features: Shoppers are invited to attend the grand opening and take advantage of exclusive deals and family-friendly activities during the opening weekend. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks and made available here .

About Wayfair:

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, in one inspiring place. With quality finds for every style and budget, and a convenient experience from inspiration to installation, Wayfair empowers everyone, everywhere to create a space that is just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

