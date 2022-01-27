Wayfair Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Leader in Home receives perfect score for commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality for second consecutive year

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the largest destinations for the home, today announced that the company earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year. The HRC Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring company practices, policies, and benefits related to LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace.

“Wayfair is proud to be recognized again by the Human Rights Campaign as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality,” noted Kate Gulliver, Chief People Officer, Wayfair. “At Wayfair, we are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels safe and included and can proudly bring their true selves to work. We remain focused on partnering with our LGBTQ+ community at Wayfair as we continually improve our programs and launch new initiatives to ensure that every employee has an equal opportunity to make an impact and thrive in their careers.”

Wayfair is committed to providing benefits inclusive for LGBTQ+ employees, including domestic partner benefits, and transgender-inclusive healthcare and policies to support gender transitions. In addition, Wayfair employees globally come together through the WayOut employee resource group (ERG), which drives programming and events that help create a sense of belonging for Wayfair's LGBTQ+ community.

Wayfair also offers numerous culture and inclusion trainings that cover sexual orientations and gender identity in addition to other dimensions of diversity. The company has committed to promoting a workplace that celebrates a culture of inclusion by ensuring bias and microaggression concepts are integrated into employee trainings, including in the company’s Certified Interview Program (CIP), which is required for all employees who engage in the hiring process at Wayfair.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

