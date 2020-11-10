Wayfair : Honors Military Veterans, Commits to Creating Accessible Homes and Career Opportunities for the Military Community

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that it has renewed its partnership with Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially-adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives. The two-year partnership celebrates a variety of milestones this year, including reaching a contribution of more than $1 million in fundraising and product donations to help Veteran families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005417/en/

Wayfair recently worked with Homes For Our Troops to furnish a custom home for Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker and his family (Photo: Business Wire)

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2018, Wayfair has partnered with Homes For Our Troops to design and furnish four homes for Veteran families, ensuring that the accessibility needs of each family would be accommodated. Wayfair has also fundraised for Homes For Our Troops through the “donate at checkout” feature on Wayfair.com, where customers have the option to make a donation with each purchase.

“For Veterans, now more than ever, having a comfortable and accessible home where they can focus on their families, reconnect, and recover after serving is especially important,” said Derek Oliver, Marine Reservist and Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Responsibility, Wayfair. “We’re proud to renew our commitment to Homes For Our Troops to support their important mission, and are so appreciative of the generosity our customers have shown since the beginning of our collaboration.”

Most recently, Wayfair worked with Homes For Our Troops on their 300th build for Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker and his family. Wayfair worked closely with the Shumaker family to learn about their home style and needs, and designed and furnished each room in their custom ADA-compliant home.

“We are very grateful to have Wayfair extend their partnership with us. They are an exceptional organization and are dedicated to advancing our mission of building homes and rebuilding lives,” said Tom Landwermeyer, Homes For Our Troops President and CEO.

Wayfair’s commitment to the military community extends beyond fundraising and charitable giving, with hundreds of current and former members of the military playing a critical role across all areas of the business. Wayfair has several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) including Military Community at Wayfair, an employee-led, company-supported group for current and former military members, as well as family and friends of military members. The ERG creates a safe, inclusive space for community building, networking, and professional development, which includes helping transitioning service members who are now taking on new roles in the civilian workforce.

Wayfair’s dedicated military recruiting and engagement team also partners with a number of organizations, including the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership Program, to connect transitioning service members, Veterans, and spouses with rewarding career opportunities.

"Veterans and active military members as well as military spouses understand the importance of leading by example, supporting their teams, and how to think and act quickly, especially when faced with challenges,” said Tessa Wood, Head of Military Community Engagement at Wayfair. "As an e-commerce leader, Wayfair is home to incredible talent, and our military team members bring these valuable skills and dedication to their roles as we continue to transform the way people shop for their homes.”

Military community members including Veterans, active military personnel, and military spouses, can learn more about Wayfair and apply to our open roles by visiting wayfair.com/careers.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - All things home, all in one place.

Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $13.0 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,700 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005417/en/