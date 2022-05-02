Wayfair Professional Calls for Nominations for 4th Annual Dream Classroom Giveaway

Outstanding teacher to be awarded all-new classroom furniture and decor in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, announced today that its business program, Wayfair Professional, is accepting nominations of exemplary teachers to the fourth annual Dream Classroom Giveaway. Launched in conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week 2022, the contest opens today and runs through May 23, 2022, with nominations accepted through the contest website. One teacher will be selected to win a full classroom makeover based on nominations from teachers, colleagues, administrators, students and families, or anyone in the community who wants to recognize the incredible work of a local teacher.

“Wayfair Professional is proud to recognize outstanding educators through our Dream Classroom Giveaway, and we’re excited to launch this year’s contest during a week dedicated to the tireless work of teachers across the country,” said Margaret Lawrence, vice president of Wayfair Professional.

Select classroom furniture and products will be supplied to the winning teacher from a curated list of items generously provided by leading education manufacturers, including:

“The winner of this year’s Dream Classroom Giveaway will collaborate one-on-one with a Wayfair Professional design expert to select the pieces that are just right for their teaching, storage, and workspace needs,” continued Lawrence. “With the generous support of leading education manufacturers, Wayfair Professional will supply all-new student desks and chairs, collaborative pieces, storage furniture, a teacher desk and chair, and additional furniture and decor of the teacher’s choosing.”

The following criteria will be carefully reviewed in order to select the winner of this year’s Dream Classroom Giveaway:

Clear articulation of the teacher’s impact on a specific student, class, or the community.

A unique teaching approach or style with supporting examples of how it engages and develops students.

Details on how an upgraded classroom will impact student learning, engagement, or otherwise positively impact the students who utilize it.

Wayfair Professional will notify the winner of the Dream Classroom Giveaway by June 13, 2022. The winning teacher’s classroom will be updated as early as possible in the 2022–2023 school year and the winner will be announced publicly around the same time.

Educators, administrators, and teachers looking for more information on Wayfair Professional and to sign up for a free membership can go to wayfairprofessional.com

