Wayfair : Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
James Lamb Kate S. Gulliver
Head-Investor Relations, Wayfair, Inc. Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Wayfair, Inc.
Niraj S. Shah Steven K. Conine
Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chairman & Co-Founder, Wayfair, Inc. Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, Wayfair, Inc.
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
Christopher Horvers Seth Basham
Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Analyst, Wedbush Securities, Inc.
Curtis Nagle Steven Forbes
Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc. Analyst, Guggenheim Securities LLC
Ygal Arounian Anna Andreeva
Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Analyst, Needham & Co. LLC
Atul Maheswari John Blackledge
Analyst, UBS Securities LLC Analyst, Cowen and Company
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
James Lamb
Head-Investor Relations, Wayfair, Inc.
Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review our fourth quarter 2022 results. With me are Niraj Shah, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman; Steve Conine, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman; and Kate Gulliver, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. We will all be available for Q&A following today's prepared remarks.

Wayfair, Inc. (W) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 23-Feb-2023 Our 10-K for 2022 and our subsequent SEC filings identify certain factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made today. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. Also, please note that during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures as we review the company's performance, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow. These non- GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for and should be read together with GAAP results. Please refer to the Investor Relations section of our website to obtain a copy of our earnings release and investor presentation, which contain descriptions of our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures. This call is being recorded and a webcast will be available for replay on our IR website. I would now like to turn the call over to Niraj. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Niraj S. Shah Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chairman & Co-Founder, Wayfair, Inc. Thank you, James and good morning everyone. It's great to reconnect with you today to share the details of Wayfair's fourth quarter 2022 results. 2022 was a challenging year for our entire industry in more ways than one. As an ambitious technology-driven company, it is a challenge to manage all facets of growth in normal times, never mind unusual ones. One of the most important things we can do to be successful is to rapidly acknowledge when the facts on the ground change in real-time and make the appropriate adjustments to business plans in response. You've seen us do this several times over the past year with our cost-efficiency initiatives and we feel confident that when we look back several years from now, we will view these pivots as difficult, but both necessary and wise. This morning, we published our latest shareholder letter, which I would encourage you all to read on our Investor Relations site. Steve and I walked through the evolution of our business over the past three years, explaining the ups and downs that the pandemic and its after effects have brought to our category and to Wayfair. We conclude with a look at the future and do so through the lens of our view around capital allocation. We hope you'll find it illuminating, especially in light of the current macro environment. Our core focus is a return to our history as a company that operates in a lean and efficient manner. We note in the letter that scarcity is actually a good thing for Wayfair. Scarcity of resources drives faster alignment, more productivity and better execution, and we are beginning to see the payoff from those efforts in our Q4 results today. We reported $3.1 billion of net revenue and 11 million orders in the fourth quarter. While we always expect a sequential revenue increase in the holiday quarter, looking at sequential order volume tells the full story. Our more than 25% order growth compared to Q3 is a testament to the improvements we continue to make in every part of our flywheel, which facilitates our future momentum. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Wayfair, Inc. (W) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 23-Feb-2023 We had a good holiday season with gross revenue over Cyber 5 matching what we did last year. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, we sold a mattress every 9.2 seconds. So many that if we stack them all end-to-end, it would reach nearly 12 miles high. Our success at the end of the year is a strong proof point that there are three major principles behind our current strategy: one, driving cost efficiency; two, nailing the basics; and three, earning customer and supplier loyalty are bearing fruit in the form of share capture. To start, let's dive deeper on how we are driving cost efficiency and the latest developments there. Our journey on the path to cost efficiency started last spring as we swiftly reacted to a changing macro environment and put a hiring freeze in place. It became clear that 2022 was diverging from our original set of expectations. And in August, we made a difficult decision to part ways with nearly 10% of our corporate employee population. As we then looked at our company priorities, team composition and the cost structure in aggregate, we ultimately move fast on a comprehensive plan covering $1.4 billion of cost actions across the entire business. Our execution on this set of initiatives led to the hard but necessary decision to eliminate 1,750 additional roles, including approximately 1,200 roles or 18% of our corporate employees across the organization last month. It's easy to get wrapped up in the financial implications of a reduction in head count and detach from the human element. So before I discuss the savings, let me say this. Steve and I are immensely grateful to have such a talented and enthusiastic team that we work with every day. Across all of our stakeholders, our employees are the most important because without them, we cannot effectively serve any of our other partners. We want to take the opportunity once more to say to all current and former Wayfair team members, thank you. In total, our labor reductions have driven over $750 million of annualized cost savings from when we started this effort in the second quarter of 2022. On top of that, we've made considerable progress across operational cost- savings initiatives, which we anticipate will total more than $500 million of annualized savings once fully realized later this year. We discussed these initiatives a bit last November, where I highlighted returns monetization as one of the many areas, in which we're looking to drive more efficiency. While the savings all accrued to our cost of goods sold line, these initiatives stretch across all areas of the organization. For example, we've kicked off a promising supplier transfer program or in select cases we choose to pass on customer calls to suppliers to utilize their strong domain expertise to diagnose and resolve customer issues directly. Suppliers can usually identify the ideal resolution. For example, sending a specific replacement part rather than needing a full replacement, more quickly than one of our service representatives, resulting in a more efficient and less costly resolution for the customer and for Wayfair. Yet another initiative is leveraging our enormous database of orders to understand the relative rate of damage and other incident risk for items based on delivery location and to factor that into the amount of exposure that items receive on our platform, lowering cost and also improving the customer experience. The final piece of our $1.4 billion of global cost actions comes from over $150 million of annualized savings against our previously planned spend. We put every element of our 2023 spending plans under the microscope in order to think more deliberately about the value we were modeling for each new dollar spent and what we expect will continue to be a challenging customer environment. The combined result is a significant reduction across many of our remaining large cost areas, most notably advertising, capital expenditures and various G&A expenses. To offer an example in the advertising realm, we 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC