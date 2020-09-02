Wayfair : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Log in
09/02/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, and Michael Fleisher, chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The fireside chat in which Wayfair will participate will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - All things home, all in one place.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $11.5 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,200 people.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 868 M - -
Net income 2020 -45,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 77,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -593x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 269 M 29 269 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 985
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart WAYFAIR INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayfair Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYFAIR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 295,36 $
Last Close Price 306,83 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
Thomas Netzer Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
James R. Miller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC.232.20%29 269
AMAZON.COM, INC.89.36%1 752 673
JD.COM, INC.134.15%128 726
ETSY, INC.182.28%14 922
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL80.58%11 081
MONOTARO CO., LTD.51.39%9 894
