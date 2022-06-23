Wayi International Digital Entertainment : The company established an audit committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees: The Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder: Hsiao Feng-hsiung. Liang Mu-chun. Gao Li-han 6.Resume of the new position holder: Hsiao Feng-hsiung. Dean, College Business, Tamkang University Liang Mu-chun. Chairman, Big Tom International Co., Ltd. Gao Li-han. Associate Professor and Dean, Department of Accounting, Soochow University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): new appointment 8.Reason for the change: Established by law. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/23 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None