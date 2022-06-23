Wayi International Digital Entertainment : The company established an audit committee
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: Wayi International Digital Entertainment Co.
2022/06/23
The company established an audit committee
2022/06/23
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees: The Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder: Hsiao Feng-hsiung. Liang Mu-chun.
Gao Li-han
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Hsiao Feng-hsiung. Dean, College Business, Tamkang University
Liang Mu-chun. Chairman, Big Tom International Co., Ltd.
Gao Li-han. Associate Professor and Dean, Department of Accounting,
Soochow University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): new appointment
8.Reason for the change: Established by law.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
