    3086   TW0003086005

WAYI INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-21
103.50 TWD   -4.17%
04:55aWAYI INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT : The company established an audit committee
PU
04:45aWAYI INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT : Important resolutions of the 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
04:45aWAYI INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT : List of re-elected directors and independent directors
PU
Wayi International Digital Entertainment : The company established an audit committee

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wayi International Digital Entertainment Co.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:09:25
Subject 
 The company established an audit committee
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees: The Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder: Hsiao Feng-hsiung. Liang Mu-chun.
Gao Li-han
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Hsiao Feng-hsiung. Dean, College Business, Tamkang University
Liang Mu-chun. Chairman, Big Tom International Co., Ltd.
Gao Li-han. Associate Professor and Dean, Department of Accounting,
Soochow University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): new appointment
8.Reason for the change: Established by law.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wayi International Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 248 M 8,34 M 8,34 M
Net income 2021 92,9 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
Net cash 2021 195 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 2 005 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,51x
EV / Sales 2021 7,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart WAYI INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wayi International Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYI INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsieh Chien Chang Chairman & General Manager
Chun-Te Li Chief Financial Office
Feng Hsiung Hsiao Independent Director
Shih Yun Lu Member-Supervisory Board
Ai Yun Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAYI INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-8.00%67
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.13.78%59 188
NETEASE, INC.-9.94%56 854
NEXON CO., LTD.24.06%18 141
KRAFTON, INC.-43.59%9 396
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.36%7 159