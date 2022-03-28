Wayne Savings Bancshares : 2021 Annual Report

Welcoming Washingtonville 2021 ANNUAL REPORT

BOARD CHAIR'S LETTER

To Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Stockholders:

I am pleased to report record earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021, for Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. This annual report will show 2021 proved to be another strong year for the company and our employees deserve to take great pride in this accomplishment. We are excited about our opportunities and look forward to maintaining our momentum in 2022.

Agriculture and small business continue to perform well and provide a strong foundation for our local economy. Wayne Savings has been able to take advantage of our diverse local economy and strong loan demand. Net income for 2021 was $7.4 million, an increase of 11.2%, compared to $6.7 million in 2020. Earnings were the highest in the 123 year history of the bank. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 14.00% and 1.19%, respectively, compared to 13.26% and 1.25% for the same period in 2020.

Wayne Savings believes in building strong relationships with our customers and within our communities. Net loan balances increased from $391.4 million at December 31, 2020, to $454.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $63.2 million, or 16.2%, primarily as a result of an increase in non-residential real estate loans. The growth percentage excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loans was 20.6%. Our new branch in Washingtonville opened in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and accounted for 38% of the bank's loan growth in 2021. We would like to thank our new and long-standing customers for their conﬁdence in Wayne Savings.

Our success has in great part been driven by our ability to deliver value to our clients by providing excellent ﬁnancial products and outstanding community bank customer service. Our customers expect sound ﬁnancial advice and a quick decision. This success has been achieved primarily as a result of our people here at Wayne Savings. President and CEO, Jay R VanSickle II, and the fabulous team here at Wayne Savings all exhibit these values at work and in the community.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and our staﬀ, I would like to thank you for your continued involvement and conﬁdence in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc.

Mark Witmer

Executive Chair Board of Directors

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc.

Annual Report

Table of Contents

Selected Financial Data .................................................................................................................. 1

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations .............................................................................................................. 2

Independent Auditor's Report ........................................................................................................ 6

Consolidated Balance Sheets ......................................................................................................... 8

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .................................................... 9

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity ........................................................................ 10

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ....................................................................................... 11

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................. 13

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

The financial highlights below indicate 2021 has been another record year in which Wayne Savings has achieved performance figures of a high producing Community Bank. Below are some performance measures year to year detailing the progress the Company continues to make.

December 31,

2021

Selected Financial Condition Data:

Total assets

Loans receivable, net Mortgage-backed securities (1) Investment securities

Cash and cash equivalents (2) Deposits

Stockholders' equity

$

636,004

$

454,587

66,755

43,461

44,437

540,456

53,626

(1) Includes mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

(2)

Includes cash and due from banks, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold.

Year ended December 31,Selected Operating Data:

Interest income

Interest expense

Net interest income

Provision for loan losses

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

Noninterest income

Noninterest expense

Income before income taxes

Federal income taxes

Net income

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share

Cash dividends declared per common share

2021

$

21,807 $

2,509

19,298

746 18,552 2,613 11,983 9,182 1,745

$ $ $ $

7,437 3.06 3.03 0.84

2020

2019 (In thousands)

591,591

$

492,586 $

391,352

376,581

65,500

30,821

33,326

28,351

74,490

30,752

484,588

407,572

52,115

48,391

2020

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 20,356 $ 20,058 $

3,154

17,202 1,290

15,912 3,034 10,720

8,226 1,536

$ $ $ $

6,690 2.63 2.60 0.80

3,626

16,432

406

16,026 2,590 10,703

7,913 1,462

$ $ $ $

6,451 2.43 2.43 0.76

2018

2017

472,887 $ 439,797

377,930 345,900

29,162 38,652

29,543 24,359

11,161 6,041

387,449 372,465

44,878 41,585

2017

17,983 $ 16,428

2,399 1,980

15,584

518

14,448

301

15,066 14,147

2,237 2,145

11,056 11,957

6,247 4,335

1,099 1,226

$ $ $ $

5,148 1.92 1.92 0.53

$ $ $ $

3,109 1.13 1.13 0.37

1