Wayne Savings Bancshares : 2021 Annual Report

Welcoming Washingtonville
2021
ANNUAL REPORT
BOARD CHAIR'S LETTER
To Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Stockholders:
I am pleased to report record earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021, for Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. This annual report will show 2021 proved to be another strong year for the company and our employees deserve to take great pride in this accomplishment. We are excited about our opportunities and look forward to maintaining our momentum in 2022.
Agriculture and small business continue to perform well and provide a strong foundation for our local economy. Wayne Savings has been able to take advantage of our diverse local economy and strong loan demand. Net income for 2021 was $7.4 million, an increase of 11.2%, compared to $6.7 million in 2020. Earnings were the highest in the 123 year history of the bank. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 14.00% and 1.19%, respectively, compared to 13.26% and 1.25% for the same period in 2020.
Wayne Savings believes in building strong relationships with our customers and within our communities. Net loan balances increased from $391.4 million at December 31, 2020, to $454.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $63.2 million, or 16.2%, primarily as a result of an increase in non-residential real estate loans. The growth percentage excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loans was 20.6%. Our new branch in Washingtonville opened in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and accounted for 38% of the bank's loan growth in 2021. We would like to thank our new and long-standing customers for their conﬁdence in Wayne Savings.
Our success has in great part been driven by our ability to deliver value to our clients by providing excellent ﬁnancial products and outstanding community bank customer service. Our customers expect sound ﬁnancial advice and a quick decision. This success has been achieved primarily as a result of our people here at Wayne Savings. President and CEO, Jay R VanSickle II, and the fabulous team here at Wayne Savings all exhibit these values at work and in the community.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and our staﬀ, I would like to thank you for your continued involvement and conﬁdence in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc.
Mark Witmer
Executive Chair Board of Directors
Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc.
Annual Report
Table of Contents
Selected Financial Data .................................................................................................................. 1
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations .............................................................................................................. 2
Independent Auditor's Report ........................................................................................................ 6
Consolidated Balance Sheets ......................................................................................................... 8
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .................................................... 9
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity ........................................................................ 10
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ....................................................................................... 11
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................. 13
(This page intentionally left blank)
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
The financial highlights below indicate 2021 has been another record year in which Wayne Savings has achieved performance figures of a high producing Community Bank. Below are some performance measures year to year detailing the progress the Company continues to make.
December 31,
2021
Selected Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
Loans receivable, net Mortgage-backed securities (1) Investment securities
Cash and cash equivalents (2) Deposits
Stockholders' equity
$
636,004
$
454,587
66,755
43,461
44,437
540,456
53,626
(2)
Includes cash and due from banks, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold.
Year ended December 31,Selected Operating Data:
Interest income
Interest expense
Net interest income
Provision for loan losses
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
Noninterest income
Noninterest expense
Income before income taxes
Federal income taxes
Net income
Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share
Cash dividends declared per common share
2021
$
2,509
19,298
746 18,552 2,613 11,983 9,182 1,745
$ $ $ $
7,437 3.06 3.03 0.84
2020
2019 (In thousands)
591,591
$
391,352
376,581
65,500
30,821
33,326
28,351
74,490
30,752
484,588
407,572
52,115
48,391
2020
2019
2018
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 20,356 $ 20,058 $
3,154
17,202 1,290
15,912 3,034 10,720
8,226 1,536
$ $ $ $
6,690 2.63 2.60 0.80
3,626
16,432
406
16,026 2,590 10,703
7,913 1,462
$ $ $ $
6,451 2.43 2.43 0.76
2018
2017
472,887 $ 439,797
377,930 345,900
29,162 38,652
29,543 24,359
11,161 6,041
387,449 372,465
44,878 41,585
2017
17,983 $ 16,428
2,399 1,980
15,584
518
14,448
301
15,066 14,147
2,237 2,145
11,056 11,957
6,247 4,335
1,099 1,226
$ $ $ $
5,148 1.92 1.92 0.53
$ $ $ $
3,109 1.13 1.13 0.37
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.