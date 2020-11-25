Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc.    WAYN

WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.

(WAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Adoption of a 5% Stock Repurchase Program

11/25/2020 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOOSTER, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program. On November 24, 2020, the Board of Directors adopted a new 5% stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to an additional 124,685 shares.   The stock repurchase program may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice. The previous stock repurchase program was completed during the third quarter of 2020.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “The Company continues to support improvement in shareholder value by introducing this new 5% stock repurchase program.  We remain committed to building value through strong earnings, cash dividends and stock repurchase programs.  We are grateful for the continued support we are receiving from both our customers and shareholders.”

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may acquire shares of its common stock in the open market or in any private transaction, from time-to-time and in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. The timing and extent to which the Company repurchases its shares will depend upon management’s assessment of market conditions and other corporate considerations as may be considered in the Company’s sole discretion.

At September 30, 2020, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. reported total assets of $550.7 million, deposits of $451.6 million, and stockholders’ equity of $50.9 million, or 9.2% of total assets.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, and Fredericksburg, Ohio.

Contact Information:
James R. VanSickle II
President and Chief Executive Officer
330-264-5767



© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
01:24pWAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES : Announces Adoption of a 5% Stock Repurchase Program
AQ
01:24pWayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Adoption of a 5% Stock Repurchase Pr..
GL
10/26WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES : Announces Earnings for the third quarter 2020
AQ
10/26Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the third quarter 2020
GL
09/24WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
09/24Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/17Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the second quarter 2020
GL
06/26WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05/05WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Voting Results
AQ
04/27Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the first quarter 2020
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,6 M - -
Net income 2019 6,45 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,31 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,67x
Yield 2019 3,23%
Capitalization 50,7 M 50,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,30x
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James R. VanSickle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peggy J. Schmitz Chairman
Matthew L. Hartzler Chief Risk Officer & Senior Operations Officer
Myron L. Swartzentruber Chief Financial Officer, Co-Treasurer & Senior VP
Jonathan Ciccotelli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.-15.45%51
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.33%167 546
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.38%60 658
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.15.87%56 999
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.11%56 997
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.95%46 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ