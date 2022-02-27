Waypoint REIT : Appendix 4E and Audited Financial Statements for FY2021

WAYPOINT REIT - APPENDIX 4E

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely fuel and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian states and mainland territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all securityholders.

Waypoint REIT is a stapled entity with each stapled security comprising one share in Waypoint REIT Limited (ABN 35 612 986 517) and one unit in Waypoint REIT Trust (ARSN 613 146 464) and their controlled entities (Waypoint REIT).

REPORTING PERIOD

This Financial Report details the consolidated results of Waypoint REIT for the year ended 31 December 2021 (FY21). The comparative figures for the Profit and Loss are for the year ended 31 December 2020 (FY20) and the comparative figures for the Balance Sheet are as at 31 December 2020.

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET