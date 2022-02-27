Waypoint REIT : Appendix 4E and Audited Financial Statements for FY2021

The Directors of Waypoint REIT Limited (Company) and VER Limited (Responsible Entity), the responsible entity of Waypoint REIT Trust (Trust), present their report together with the financial statements of Waypoint REIT (Waypoint REIT) and the financial statements of Waypoint REIT Trust Group (Trust Group) for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Waypoint REIT is a stapled group consisting of the Company and the Trust and their respective controlled entities. The financial statements of Waypoint REIT comprise the Company, the Trust and their respective controlled entities.
The financial statements of the Trust Group comprise the Trust and its controlled entities. The portfolio of fuel and convenience retail properties are held by 100% controlled entities of the Trust.
The Company owns all of the shares in VER Limited (the Responsible Entity).
Directors of Waypoint REIT Limited
The following persons were Directors of Waypoint REIT Limited during the year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise noted:
|
Laurence Brindle
|
Independent Non-Executive Chair
|
Georgina Lynch
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Stephen Newton
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Hadyn Stephens
|
Managing Director (appointed 21 October 2021) and Chief Executive Officer
Tina Mitas was appointed as Company Secretary on 15 May 2018 and continues in office at the date of this report.
Directors of VER Limited
The following persons were Directors of VER Limited during the year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise noted:
|
Laurence Brindle
|
Independent Non-Executive Chair
|
Georgina Lynch
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Stephen Newton
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Hadyn Stephens
|
Managing Director (appointed 21 October 2021) and Chief Executive Officer
Tina Mitas was appointed as Company Secretary on 15 May 2018 and continues in office at the date of this report.
Principal activities
During the period, the principal activity of Waypoint REIT was investment in fuel and convenience retail property.
Waypoint REIT owns a large portfolio of fuel and convenience retail properties across all Australian states and mainland territories. The majority of the properties in the portfolio are leased to Viva Energy Australia Pty Limited (Viva Energy - a wholly owned subsidiary of Viva Energy Group Limited (Viva Energy Group)), with other tenants including other fuel and convenience retail operators and non-fuel tenants.