Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Waypoint REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPR   AU0000088064

WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED

(WPR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
2.64 AUD   0.00%
04:42pWAYPOINT REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR
PU
12/02WAYPOINT REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR
PU
11/16WAYPOINT REIT : Consolidation/Split- Update (WPR)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waypoint REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR

12/05/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

WAYPOINT REIT

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

WPR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

5,033,261

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

751,739

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

WAYPOINT REIT

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ARSN

613146464

1.3

ASX issuer code

WPR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

16/11/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

3/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

WPR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

777,883,418

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

18,000,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Evans and Partners

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

1/12/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

15/11/2022

personal

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Pursuant to ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:

  1. VER Limited, the responsible entity of Waypoint REIT Trust, does not hold any interest in Waypoint REIT stapled securities.
  2. Associates of VER Limited hold 225,066 Waypoint REIT stapled securities.
  3. Any Waypoint REIT stapled securities bought back will be funded by debt.

The security consolidation will complete on 17/11/2021 at which time 729,816,547 securities will be on issue.

For

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waypoint REIT Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED
04:42pWAYPOINT REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR
PU
12/02WAYPOINT REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR
PU
11/16WAYPOINT REIT : Consolidation/Split- Update (WPR)
PU
11/16WAYPOINT REIT : Completion of Security Consolidation and Appendix 3Ys
PU
11/16Waypoint REIT to Start Nearly $37 Million Share Buyback in December
MT
11/16Waypoint REIT Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 18,000,000 shares, representing 2..
CI
11/16Waypoint REIT Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
10/31Waypoint REIT to Seek Acquisitions
CI
10/20Waypoint REIT Limited Appoints Hadyn Stephens as Managing Director
CI
09/17Waypoint Reit Limited Raises Its Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 163 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2021 347 M 243 M 243 M
Net Debt 2021 771 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,72x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 1 896 M 1 331 M 1 327 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Waypoint REIT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,64 AUD
Average target price 2,96 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hadyn James Stephens Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kerri Leech Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Ralph Brindle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Georgina Aileen Lynch Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Eric Newton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED-9.27%1 331
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC73.22%49 027
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.67%17 863
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION52.30%14 092
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION50.65%12 254
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.63%9 735