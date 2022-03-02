Waypoint REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR
Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
WAYPOINT REIT
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
3/3/2022
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
WPR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
15,411,239
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
1,000,000
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WAYPOINT REIT
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ARSN
613146464
1.3
ASX issuer code
WPR
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
16/11/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
2/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
3/3/2022
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
WPR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
777,883,418
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
Yes
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
bought back
18,000,000
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Evans and Partners
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
No
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
1/12/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
15/11/2022
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
Pursuant to ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:
VER Limited, the responsible entity of Waypoint REIT Trust, does not hold any interest in Waypoint REIT stapled securities.
Associates of VER Limited hold 225,066 Waypoint REIT stapled securities.
Any Waypoint REIT stapled securities bought back will be funded by debt.
The security consolidation will complete on 17/11/2021 at which time 729,816,547 securities will be on issue.
Notification of buy-back
Disclaimer
Waypoint REIT Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:33 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
