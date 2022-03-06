Log in
    WPR   AU0000088064

WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED

(WPR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:41 am
2.73 AUD   +0.37%
04:59pWAYPOINT REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR
PU
03/02WAYPOINT REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR
PU
02/27TRANSCRIPT : Waypoint REIT Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
Waypoint REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - WPR

03/06/2022 | 04:59pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

WAYPOINT REIT

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

WPR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

17,186,239

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

813,761

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

WAYPOINT REIT

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ARSN

613146464

1.3

ASX issuer code

WPR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

16/11/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

4/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

WPR : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

777,883,418

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

18,000,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Evans and Partners

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

1/12/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

15/11/2022

personal

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Pursuant to ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:

  1. VER Limited, the responsible entity of Waypoint REIT Trust, does not hold any interest in Waypoint REIT stapled securities.
  2. Associates of VER Limited hold 225,066 Waypoint REIT stapled securities.
  3. Any Waypoint REIT stapled securities bought back will be funded by debt.

The security consolidation will complete on 17/11/2021 at which time 729,816,547 securities will be on issue.

For

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waypoint REIT Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
