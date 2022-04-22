Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSTG   US9467601053

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.

(WSTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 03:59:51 pm EDT
33.97 USD   +1.40%
08:31aWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP SETS FIRST QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL FOR MAY 6, 2022 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
GL
04/20Climb Channel Solutions Sponsors Nimsdai ‘Nims' Purja MBE, World-Record Breaking Mountaineer, on his Denali Expedition
AQ
04/13Climb Channel Solutions Expands Seagate Technology Offerings to Enable Data Transfer Services to the Channel
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wayside Technology Group Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a global value-added IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, will host a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10019052

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter, TechXtend and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
drew@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
WSTG@elevate-ir.com


All news about WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.
08:31aWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP SETS FIRST : 30 a.m. ET
GL
04/20Climb Channel Solutions Sponsors Nimsdai ‘Nims' Purja MBE, World-Record Breaking ..
AQ
04/13Climb Channel Solutions Expands Seagate Technology Offerings to Enable Data Transfer Se..
AQ
04/07WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/11WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10INSIDER SELL : Wayside Technology Group
MT
03/09WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
03/07Climb Channel Solutions Offers Supply Chain Intelligence with the Sonatype Nexus Platfo..
AQ
03/03Wayside Technology Seeks M&A Targets
CI
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Wayside Technology Group, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 283 M - -
Net income 2021 9,20 M - -
Net cash 2021 27,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dale Ricahrd Foster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew E. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Director-Information Systems
John R. McCarthy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.-3.22%147
HP INC.1.65%40 333
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-14.17%36 659
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY3.49%21 218
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.43%18 442
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.17%11 942