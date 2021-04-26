Wayside Technology Group Updates Time of First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 6, 2021 to 8:30 a.m. ET

Log in
04/26/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
EATONTOWN, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a value-added IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, has updated the time of its conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 to 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 771-4371
International dial-in number: (847) 585-4405
Conference ID: 50151487

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork and TechXtend. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company, the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including the impact on our reseller partners and the end customer markets they serve, among others. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact
Michael Vesey
Chief Financial Officer
1-732-389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
WSTG@gatewayir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 252 M - -
Net income 2020 4,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 26,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dale Ricahrd Foster Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Vesey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Chief Information Officer & VP-Operations
Diana Kurty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.29.21%106
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.38.37%77 342
HP INC.39.98%42 908
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY38.57%21 365
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC43.42%20 505
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.23.78%19 619
