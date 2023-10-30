To opt-in for investor email alerts, please enter your email address in the field below and select at least one alert option. After submitting your request, you will receive an activation email to the requested email address. You must click the activation link in order to complete your subscription. You can sign up for additional alert options at any time.
WCF Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 17:17:58 UTC.
WCF Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The Company, through its subsidiary, WCF Financial Bank (Bank) is primarily engaged in the business of accepting deposits from public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residences. The Bank's primary sources of funds are deposits, principal and interest payments on loans and securities and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB). The Company's loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential, non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, and consumer loans.