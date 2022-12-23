WCF Bancorp : Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

WCF BANCORP, INC.

PRESS RELEASE: WCF Bancorp, Inc. Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - December 23, 2022

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: WCFB) ("WCFB" or the "company"), the holding company for WCF Financial Bank (the "bank"), announced today it has authorized a program to repurchase up to 206,400 shares, or approximately 10.0%, of its outstanding common stock. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, stock price, and alternative uses of capital. Repurchases may be transacted in the open-market or in negotiated private transactions and may be conducted pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1.

About Us

WCF Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Webster City, Iowa. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial services to businesses, farmers, and individuals through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, WCF Financial Bank, which maintains offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend", or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may". Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include economic and/or regulatory changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, delays in completing the proposed repurchase program, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in the market price of the company's common stock, changes in the general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the company and WCF Financial Bank, changes in the securities markets, and other factors.