Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. WCF Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCFB   US92940L1035

WCF BANCORP, INC.

(WCFB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:22 2022-12-23 am EST
7.880 USD   +1.68%
01:20pWcf Bancorp : Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program
PU
12:08pWcf Bancorp : Financial Bank Acquires Land; Announces Plans to Build New Branch in Tama, Iowa
PU
10/28WCF Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WCF Bancorp : Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

12/23/2022 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WCF BANCORP, INC.

401 Fair Meadow Drive

Webster City, IA 50595

(515) 832-3071

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

Timothy R. Kluender, President/CEO

  1. 832-1120tkluender@wcfbank.com

PRESS RELEASE: WCF Bancorp, Inc. Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - December 23, 2022

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: WCFB) ("WCFB" or the "company"), the holding company for WCF Financial Bank (the "bank"), announced today it has authorized a program to repurchase up to 206,400 shares, or approximately 10.0%, of its outstanding common stock. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, stock price, and alternative uses of capital. Repurchases may be transacted in the open-market or in negotiated private transactions and may be conducted pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1.

About Us

WCF Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Webster City, Iowa. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial services to businesses, farmers, and individuals through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, WCF Financial Bank, which maintains offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend", or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may". Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include economic and/or regulatory changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, delays in completing the proposed repurchase program, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in the market price of the company's common stock, changes in the general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the company and WCF Financial Bank, changes in the securities markets, and other factors.

Disclaimer

WCF Bancorp Inc. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:10:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WCF BANCORP, INC.
01:20pWcf Bancorp : Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program
PU
12:08pWcf Bancorp : Financial Bank Acquires Land; Announces Plans to Build New Branch in Tama, I..
PU
10/28WCF Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/06Wcf Bancorp : Cyber Security Awareness Month
PU
07/21Wcf Bancorp : WCFB 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Report
PU
07/21WCF Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/27Wcf Bancorp : WCFB) First Quarter Unaudited Financial Results
PU
04/13Wcf Bancorp : Want to Know Who Stole Your Identity?
PU
04/07Wcf Bancorp : IRA Contribution Deadline Approaching
PU
03/31Wcf Bancorp : Wise Use of Your Tax Refund
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,68 M - -
Net income 2021 0,72 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 12,2 M 12,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart WCF BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
WCF Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Kluender President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Hromatka Chairman
Todd Cordes Chief Operations & Information Security Officer
C. Thomas Chalstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WCF BANCORP, INC.0.00%12
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.61%141 031
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.47%67 897
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-9.35%51 345
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%47 595
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.40%45 897