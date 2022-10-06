Advanced search
WCF Bancorp : Cyber Security Awareness Month

10/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
SEE YOURSELF IN CYBER!

Today we are connected to our smartphones or a computer wherever we go, because of that our world is becoming increasingly dependent on cybersecurity. WCF Financial Bank is proud to be a part of the national Cybersecurity Awareness Month to help us all understand the latest ways to protect WCF, and our friends and families online.

You can greatly increase your cybersecurity online, at work and at home by taking a few simple steps: Think Before You Click: Recognize and Report Phishing, Update Your Software: Use Strong Passwords, Enable Multi-Factor Authentication.

Throughout October, we will learn more about these cyber basics through a wide variety of activities and learning opportunities planned for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is making it possible for you to learn about cyber basics as well as advanced cybersecurity issues.

At CISA's Cybersecurity Awareness Month website www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month, there is basic information, classes, and even live events happening throughout October. We encourage you to explore the website and participate in theme days including Women in Tech, International Day, and for anyone interested in a career in cybersecurity-Career Day.

In the end, the security we place around our organization is only as strong as you. We encourage you to visit the CISA website, download the Tips Sheets, and share them with your coworkers, family, and friends

Disclaimer

WCF Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 20:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
