Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCMK   DE000A1X3X33

WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG

(WCMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AFR : WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-23 / 17:08 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 27, 2021 Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG 
              Hausvogteiplatz 12 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.wcm.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1228341 2021-08-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228341&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

All news about WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG
11:09aDGAP-AFR : WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the..
DJ
06/10DGAP-NVR : WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 41..
DJ
06/10WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
05/31WCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ : TLG IM­MO­BILIEN AG sub­scribes to cap­i­tal ..
PU
05/31WCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ : TLG IMMOBILIEN AG subscribes to capital incre..
EQ
04/16WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
03/29WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
03/22DGAP-AFR : WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the..
DJ
03/22WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2020An unknown buyer entered into an agreement to acquire an office property in F..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 337 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2020 17,9 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2020 76,1 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 758 M 885 M 889 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG
Duration : Period :
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Helmut Ullrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank D. Masuhr Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eran Amir Member-Supervisory Board
Kathrin von Woisky Member-Management Board
Armin Heidenreich Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG38.50%885
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.00%42 036
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.71%28 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.64%25 262
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.22%25 128
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED28.89%23 995