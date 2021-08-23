DGAP-AFR : WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-23 / 17:08 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 27, 2021 Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin Germany Internet: www.wcm.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1228341 2021-08-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228341&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)