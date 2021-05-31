Log in
    WCMK   DE000A1X3X33

WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG

(WCMK)
05/31/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG subscribes to capital increase and increases its stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft

Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft (the 'Company') (ISIN DE000A1X3X33 / WKN A1X3X3) resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, on a capital increase against cash contributions excluding the subscription rights of the Company's shareholders by utilizing the Authorized Capital 2017. For this purpose, the Company shall issue 13,680,255 no-par value bearer shares with a profit participation as of January 1, 2021 to TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ('TLG') at a placement price of EUR 4.95 per new share. The placement price is equal to the last XETRA closing price of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange plus a premium of about 3%. The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 68 million. After the completion of the capital increase, TLG will hold approximately 94.94% of the capital stock of the Company and will thus continue to be the largest single shareholder of the Company. WCM intends to use the expected net proceeds from the capital increase for general corporate finance purposes.

Contact:
Armin Heidenreich
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft
Member of the Management Board

Business address:
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6343
E-Mail: ir@tlg.de

Disclaimer

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 19:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
