  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. WCM Global Growth Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WQG   AU0000017071

WCM GLOBAL GROWTH LIMITED

(WQG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
1.645 AUD   -0.60%
12:12aWCM GLOBAL GROWTH : Application for quotation of securities - WQG
PU
11/28WCM Global Growth Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/24WCM GLOBAL GROWTH : Application for quotation of securities - WQG
PU
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WCM Global Growth : Application for quotation of securities - WQG

12/07/2021 | 12:12am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WCM GLOBAL GROWTH LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WQG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

236,105

06/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

WCM GLOBAL GROWTH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

617281268

1.3

ASX issuer code

WQG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

WQGOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

WQG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

236,105

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

6/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

236,105

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.50000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WCM Global Growth Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73,4 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net income 2021 48,4 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net cash 2021 316 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 304 M 214 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart WCM GLOBAL GROWTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WCM Global Growth Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WCM GLOBAL GROWTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Francis Switzer CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Valentina Stojanovska Chairman
Michael Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Merlicek Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Gordon Rickard Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WCM GLOBAL GROWTH LIMITED3.46%215
BLACKROCK, INC.24.78%136 660
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.27%87 191
UBS GROUP AG29.43%60 503
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.57%45 321
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.25%43 961