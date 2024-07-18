WCT Holdings Berhad Company No. 201101002327 (930464-M) Incorporated in Malaysia EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF THE THIRTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD VIRTUALLY THROUGH LIVE STREAMING FROM THE BROADCAST VENUE AT GALLERY 2, LEVEL 3, LE MERIDIEN PETALING JAYA, RARADIGM, NO. 1, JALAN SS7/26A, KELANA JAYA, 47301 PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR DARUL EHSAN, MALAYSIA ON THURSDAY, 13 JUNE 2024 AT 10.00 A.M. DIRECTORS: Y. Bhg. Dato' Lee Tuck Fook (Chairman of the Meeting) Y. Bhg. Tan Sri Lim Siew Choon (participated remotely) Y. Bhg. Datuk Chow Ying Choon Y. Bhg. Tan Sri Marzuki bin Mohd Noor Y. Bhg. Datuk Ab Wahab bin Khalil Y. Bhg. Dato' Ng Sooi Lin Mr. Ng Soon Lai @ Ng Siek Chuan Puan Rahana binti Abdul Rashid SECRETARIES: Ms. Michelle Loh Mr. Chong Kian Fah (Director of Finance & Accounts) AUDITORS: Messrs Ernst & Young, represented by Mr. Desmond Tseu MEMBERS/PROXIES/ SENIOR MANAGEMENT: As per the attendance list/report _________________________________________________________________________ PRELIMINARY The Chairman welcomed the members who participated the Company's Thirteenth (13th) Annual General Meeting ("AGM") conducted in a virtual environment and broadcasted from Le Méridien Petaling Jaya. He then introduced the members of the Board of Directors ("Board') who present at the broadcast venue, Tan Sri Lim Siew Choon who participated the 13th AGM remotely, Mr. Chong Kian Fah (Director of Finance & Accounts), Ms. Michelle Loh (Company Secretary) and Mr. Desmond Tseu from Messrs Ernst & Young, the Company's External Auditors. QUORUM Having confirmed that a quorum was present, the Chairman proceeded to the business of the meeting. The Chairman informed that a total of 148 valid proxy forms, representing approximately 44.94% of the total voting shares of the Company, were received from the shareholders. NOTICE OF MEETING The notice of 13th AGM which had been issued to all the shareholders and published in The New Straits Times on 26 April 2024, with the consent of the shareholders, was taken as read.

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) POLL VOTING All the Resolutions tabled at this meeting would be put to vote by poll pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A(1) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. It was noted that the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd ("Boardroom") was appointed as the Poll Administrator to conduct the polling process where online electronic voting would be conducted. Sky Corporate Services Sdn Bhd ("the Scrutineer") was appointed as the Independent Scrutineer to verify the poll results. Boardroom was then invited to share with the shareholders the video presentation on the online electronic voting process. The Chairman then announced the commencement of poll voting for all the Resolutions and the shareholders were advised that they could now proceed to cast their votes through online electronic voting. AGENDA OF THE MEETING Prior to the presentation of the financial performance and the latest development of WCT Group as well as the question and answer session, the Chairman tabled all the proposed resolutions stated in the Notice of 13th AGM for shareholders' consideration: AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 TOGETHER WITH THE REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS AND AUDITORS THEREON

The first item on the Agenda was to receive the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended ("FYE") 31 December 2023 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

The Chairman informed that the Company's and the Group's performance for the FYE 31 December 2023 was presented in the Annual Report 2023 and further elaborated in the Chairman's Statement as included in the Annual Report 2023. Further details of the Group's financial position, performance highlights and segmental performance were also outlined in the Management Discussion and Analysis on page 12 to page 24 of the Annual Report 2023. It was noted that this Agenda was meant for discussion only and did not require shareholders' approval. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

RE-ELECTION OF Y. BHG. DATUK CHOW YING CHOON AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Y. Bhg. Datuk Chow Ying Choon, who retired by rotation in accordance with Article 82 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election. 2

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

RE-ELECTION OF Y. BHG. TAN SRI MARZUKI BIN MOHD NOOR AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Y. Bhg. Tan Sri Marzuki Bin Mohd Noor, who retired by rotation in accordance with Article 82 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3

RE-ELECTION OF PUAN RAHANA BINTI ABDUL RASHID AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Puan Rahana Binti Abdul Rashid, who retired by rotation in accordance with Article 82 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered herself for re-election. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Ordinary Resolution 4 was to consider the re-appointment of Messrs Ernst & Young PLT as the external auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next AGM and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5 AND 6

PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES AND BENEFITS

Ordinary Resolutions 5 and 6 were to approve the payment of the Directors' fees and benefits respectively to the Directors of the Company and its subsidiaries. It was noted that the proposed Ordinary Resolutions 5 and 6, if passed, would facilitate the payment of Directors' fees and benefits payable to the Directors of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period commencing from 14 June 2024 until the next AGM of the Company to be held in 2025, in accordance with the payment structure as set out in the Explanatory Notes to the Notice of 13th AGM. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 7

PROPOSED AUTHORITY TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES PURSUANT TO THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 AND WAIVER OF PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

Ordinary Resolution 7 was to seek a general mandate from the shareholders of the Company for the allotment and issuance of new shares pursuant to Section 75 & 76 of the Companies Act 2016 and also to seek for the shareholders' waiver of their pre-emptive rights pursuant to Section 85 of the Companies Act 2016. This ordinary resolution, if passed, would empower the Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company up to an amount not exceeding 10% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company for the time being without first offering such shares to the existing shareholders pursuant to this general mandate. 3

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) ORDINARY RESOLUTION 8

PROPOSED RENEWAL OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE

Ordinary Resolution 8 was to consider the Proposed Renewal of existing Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions.

This mandate, if passed, would enable WCT Group to enter into certain recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature and which are necessary for the Group's day-to-day operations as set out in Section 2, Part A of the Circular to Shareholders dated 26 April 2024. This authority, if passed, should be in force until the conclusion of the next AGM or, if earlier revoked or varied by the shareholders in a general meeting. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 9

PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHARE BUY-BACK AUTHORITY

Ordinary Resolution 9 was to seek authority for the Directors to purchase up to 10% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company from the open market. The Chairman informed that this authority, if passed by the shareholders, should be in force until the conclusion of the next AGM, or if earlier revoked by the shareholders in a general meeting. The details and rationale of the proposed renewal of Share Buy-Back Authority were stated in the Statement to Shareholders dated 26 April 2024. PRESENTATION AND Q & A SESSION Mr. Chong Kian Fah, the Director of Finance and Accounts, was then invited to present to the shareholders a brief overview of the financial performance and the latest development of WCT Group. He further shared with the shareholders the Company's responses to the questions in relation to the Company's Annual Report 2023 raised by the Minority Shareholders Watch Group via its letter dated 6 June 2024 (Appendix 1). Thereafter, the Chairman invited questions from the shareholders in relation to the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the FYE 31 December 2023, and the questions submitted via the query box facilities were duly answered by the Chairman (Appendix 2). The Audited Financial Statements for the FYE 31 December 2023 together with the Reports of the Directors' and Auditors' thereon was duly received by the members upon the completion of the questions and answers session. ONLINE ELECTRONIC VOTING Upon confirmation by the Company Secretary that there was no other business to be transacted at the meeting, the Chairman informed that the poll voting session would remain open for another 10 minutes for those shareholders/proxies who had yet to cast their votes before the meeting was adjourned for the Poll Administrator to compile the poll results, which were to be verified by the Scrutineers. 4

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) ANNOUNCEMENT OF POLL RESULTS The Chairman called the meeting to order for the declaration of poll results upon receipt of the poll results from Boardroom. Based on the poll results, which have been verified by the Scrutineers and were displayed on the screen (Appendix 3), the Chairman declared that all the Ordinary Resolutions that were put for voting at the 13th AGM were duly approved and carried as follows: ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

RE-ELECTION OF Y. BHG. DATUK CHOW YING CHOON AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY For Against Total No. of Shareholders 591 35 626 No. of Shares 632,074,768 101,928 632,176,696 % of voted shares 99.9839 0.0161 100.0000 It was resolved that Y. Bhg. Datuk Chow Ying Choon, who retired in accordance with Article 82 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re-election, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

RE-ELECTION OF Y. BHG. TAN SRI MARZUKI BIN MOHD NOOR AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY For Against Total No. of Shareholders 572 45 617 No. of Shares 474,971,919 144,408 475,116,327 % of voted shares 99.9696 0.0304 100.0000 It was resolved that Y. Bhg. Tan Sri Marzuki Bin Mohd Noor, who retired in accordance with Article 82 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered himself for re- election, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3

RE-ELECTION OF PUAN RAHANA BINTI ABDUL RASHID AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY For Against Total No. of Shareholders 576 45 621 No. of Shares 631,933,134 163,358 632,096,492 % of voted shares 99.9742 0.0258 100.0000 It was resolved that Puan Rahana Binti Abdul Rashid, who retired in accordance with Article 82 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, had offered herself for re-election, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company. 5

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS For Against Total No. of Shareholders 583 38 621 No. of Shares 628,328,874 3,767,618 632,096,492 % of voted shares 99.4039 0.5961 100.0000 It was resolved that Messrs Ernst & Young PLT be and is hereby re-appointed as the Auditors of the Company and the Directors be authorised to fix their remuneration. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5 PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES For Against Total No. of Shareholders 551 70 621 No. of Shares 631,852,896 243,596 632,096,492 % of voted shares 99.9615 0.0385 100.0000 It was resolved that the Directors' fees for the period from 14 June 2024 until the next AGM of the Company to be held in 2025, be and is hereby approved for payment. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 6 PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' BENEFITS For Against Total No. of Shareholders 544 77 621 No. of Shares 631,849,710 246,782 632,096,492 % of voted shares 99.9610 0.0390 100.0000 It was resolved that the Directors' benefits (excluding Directors' fees) for the period from 14 June 2024 until the next AGM of the Company to be held in 2025, be and is hereby approved for payment. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 7

AUTHORITY TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES PURSUANT TO THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 AND WAIVER OF PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS For Against Total No. of Shareholders 554 67 621 No. of Shares 474,763,686 157,332,806 632,096,492 % of voted shares 75.1094 24.8906 100.0000 6

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) It was resolved: "THAT, subject always to the Companies Act 2016 ("CA 2016"), the Constitution of the Company and the approvals of the relevant governmental/regulatory authorities (if any), the Directors of the Company be and are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 75 and 76 of the CA 2016, to allot and issue new shares in the Company, at any time, at such price, upon such terms and conditions, for such purposes and to such person(s) whomsoever as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares issued pursuant to this approval does not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being AND THAT pursuant to Section 85 of the CA 2016 to be read together with Article 12 of the Constitution of the Company, approval be and is hereby given to waive the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders of the Company to be offered new shares of the Company ranking pari-passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares arising from any issuance and allotment of shares pursuant to this approval. AND THAT the Directors be and are also empowered to obtain the approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued AND FURTHER THAT such authority shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company." ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 8

PROPOSED RENEWAL OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE ("PROPOSED RENEWAL OF RRPT MANDATE") For Against Total No. of Shareholders 563 52 615 No. of Shares 265,908,646 151,215 266,059,861 % of voted shares 99.9432 0.0568 100.0000 It was resolved: "THAT approval be and is hereby given to the Company and its subsidiaries ("WCT Group") to enter into and give effect to the recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature and with all classes of related parties as set out in Section 2, Part A of the Circular to Shareholders dated 26 April 2024 which are necessary for the Group's day-to-day operations, provided that: the transactions are in the ordinary course of business and are carried out at arm's length basis on normal commercial terms of the WCT Group and on terms not more favourable to the related parties than those generally available to the public or third parties where applicable and not to the detriment of the minority shareholders of the Company; and the shareholders' mandate is subject to annual renewal and disclosure is made in the annual report of the aggregate value of transactions conducted pursuant to the shareholders' mandate during the financial year based on the following information: the type of the recurrent related party transactions made; and the names of the related parties involved in the recurrent related party transactions made and their relationship with the WCT Group. 7

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) THAT such approval shall continue to be in force until: the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company following the general meeting at which such mandate was passed, at which time it will lapse, unless by a resolution passed at the meeting, the authority is renewed; or the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Companies Act, 2016 ("Act") (but shall not extend to such extension as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act); or revoked or varied by resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting; whichever is the earlier. AND THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) to give effect to the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by the Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate." ORDINARY RESOLUTION NO. 9

PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHARE BUY-BACK AUTHORITY For Against Total No. of Shareholders 573 48 621 No. of Shares 470,868,671 161,227,821 632,096,492 % of voted shares 74.4932 25.5068 100.0000 It was resolved: "THAT subject to the Companies Act, 2016 (the "Act"), rules, regulations and orders made pursuant to the Act (as may be amended, modified or re-enacted from time to time), the provisions of the Company's Constitution and the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") and approvals of any other relevant authority, the Company be and is hereby authorised, to the fullest extent permitted by law, to purchase such amount of ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time through Bursa Securities upon such terms and conditions as the Directors may deem fit and expedient in the interest of the Company provided that: the aggregate number of Shares which may be purchased by the Company shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company for the time being; the maximum funds to be allocated by the Company for the purpose of purchasing the Shares shall not exceed the retained profits of the Company based on its audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023; the authority conferred by this resolution will commence immediately upon the passing of this ordinary resolution and will continue to be in force until: the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company at which time it shall lapse unless by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the authority is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions; or 8

WCT Holdings Berhad Extract of the 13th Annual General Meeting Minutes (13 June 2024) the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required by law to be held; or revoked or varied by ordinary resolution passed by the shareholders in a general meeting; whichever occurs first, but not so as to prejudice the completion of purchase(s) by the Company before the aforesaid expiry date and, in any event, in accordance with the provisions of the guidelines issued by Bursa Securities and any prevailing laws, rules, regulations, orders, guidelines and requirements issued by any relevant authorities; and upon completion of each purchase of Shares by the Company, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to cancel the Shares so purchased or to retain the Shares so purchased as treasury shares which may be distributed as dividend to shareholders or resold on Bursa Securities or subsequently cancelled or to retain part of the Shares so purchased as treasury shares and cancel the remainder and/or to deal with the Shares in any other manner as may be allowed or prescribed by the Act or any other rules, regulations and/or orders made pursuant to the Act and the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities and any other relevant authorities for the time being in force. AND THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to take all such steps as are necessary or expedient to implement, finalise or to effect the purchase(s) of Shares with full powers to assent to any conditions, modifications, resolutions, variations and/or amendments (if any) as may be imposed by the relevant authorities and to do all such acts and things as the Directors may deem fit and expedient in the best interest of the Company in relation to such purchase(s) of Shares." CLOSE OF MEETING There being no further business, the meeting concluded at 11.03 a.m. and the Chairman thanked the members for their participation. 9