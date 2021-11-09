Log in
    WDFC   US9292361071

WD-40 COMPANY

(WDFC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/09 03:16:06 pm
231.29 USD   -0.64%
Corporate Overview

11/09/2021 | 03:05pm EST
Corporate Overview

November 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Historical financial and operating data in this presentation reflect the consolidated results of WD-40 Company, its subsidiaries and its legal entities. WD-40 Company markets maintenance products ("MP") under the WD-40®,3-IN-ONE® and GT85® brand names. Currently included in the WD-40 brand are the WD-40Multi-Use Product and the WD-40 Specialist® and WD-40 BIKE® product lines. WD-40 Company markets the following homecare and cleaning ("HCCP") brands: X-14® automatic toilet bowl cleaners, 2000 Flushes® automatic toilet bowl cleaners, Carpet Fresh® and no vac® rug and room deodorizers, Spot Shot® aerosol and liquid carpet stain removers, 1001® household cleaners and rug and room deodorizers and Lava® and Solvol® heavy-duty hand cleaners.

Except for the historical information contained herein, this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect the Company's current expectations with respect to currently available operating, financial and economic information. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions about future financial and operating results, including: growth expectations for maintenance products; expected levels of promotional and advertising spending; anticipated input costs for manufacturing and the costs associated with distribution of our products; plans for and success of product innovation, the impact of new product introductions on the growth of sales; anticipated results from product line extension sales; expected tax rates and the impact of tax legislation and regulatory action; the length and severity of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and the Company's financial results; and forecasted foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices. Our forward-looking statements are generally identified with words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "could," "may," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "estimate" and similar expressions.

The Company's expectations, beliefs and forecasts are expressed in good faith and are believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs or forecasts will be achieved or accomplished.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part I―Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 which the Company filed with the SEC on October 22, 2021.

All forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in the context of these risks. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of October 19, 2021 and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

Who We Are

What Does A Good Business Look Like?

  • Strong and highly engaged culture
  • Simple and easy to understand business model
  • Brand leader in its industry
  • Superior returns on capital
  • Sustainable competitive advantage
  • Significant cash flow generation
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Growth opportunities
  • Proven management team

WD-40 Company's Origins

In the 1950's a chemist in San Diego set out to create a compound that would prevent rust and corrosion. It took him 40 attempts to get the water displacing formula right, but the result became the original secret formula for WD-40® Multi-Use Product.

1953

Rocket Chemical

Company

Incorporated

1958

WD-40Multi-Use Product makes appearance on store shelves in San Diego

1973

2008

2015

International

WD-40 Company

sales exceed

WD-40 EZ-

domestic

REACH

goes public on

sales for the

successfully

the NASDAQ;

first time in

launched

stock increases

Company's

61% on first

history

trading day

2011

In 2021…

th

1953 - 1958

1970

The name

WD-40Multi-Use

WD-40

Product is used by

Company

aerospace industry and

was

on the SM-65 Atlas

adopted

missile

1997

2005

WD-40

Garry

WD-40

Specialist

Ridge

Smart Straw

product line

named

successfully

successfully

president

launched

launched

and CEO

Company celebrated its 68 anniversary, flagship WD-40 Brand is more popular than ever, achieved over $488 million in net sales, and products are available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WD-40 Company published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 20:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
